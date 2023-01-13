East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC, two clubs struggling in the bottom half of the table, will go head-to-head at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Matchweek 15 of the ISL 2022-23 on Friday, January 13.

The Red and Gold Brigade have been in a fix of their own primarily due to their lack of consistency, which even head coach Stephen Constantine addressed during their press conference.

Right after the high of doing the double over Bengaluru FC a week ago, the Kolkata Giants slumped to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Odisha FC in their most recent outing.

Although Cleiton Silva has been firing on all cylinders consistently, the Brazilian forward hasn't received the required support from his teammates. But with the Top 6 hopes still in sight, East Bengal will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with a second victory at home on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners are languishing in the ninth spot, six points behind the Torchbearers. Their knockout hopes are all but over, but Aidy Boothroyd will be eager to motivate his side to a morale-boosting victory.

Jamshedpur are winless in their last 10 encounters but showed great fighting spirit in a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their last game.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

EBFC: Youngster Himanshu Jangra has been ruled out for over two weeks and Stephen Constantine fears that he might miss the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Cleiton Silva, who was subbed out with a knock in the last game, is fit to start against Jamshedpur.

JFC: Aidy Boothroyd revealed in a press conference that their new signing Dylan Fox will not feature against East Bengal FC. Hence, the Red Miners are expected to field a similar lineup.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

EBFC: Suvam Sen, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Charis Kyriakou, Alex Lima, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, and Cleiton Silva.

JFC: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, Muhammed Uvais, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Ricky Lallawmawa, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ishan Pandita.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

The last time the two sides locked horns, East Bengal came away with a 1-3 victory away from home. Constantine will be hoping for a similar result now in the reverse fixture. Both sides have been largely inconsistent, but with home advantage, the Torchbearers might have a slight edge.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

