East Bengal FC drew NorthEast United FC 3-3 in their 17th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Both sides have had poor seasons and haven't been able to impress their fans with either their results or performances.

East Bengal FC won their previous game 1-0 against Kerala Blasters and came into the game having placed ninth in the points table.

NorthEast United FC lost their previous game 2-0 against Jamshedpur FC and were placed 11th in the points table.

The match started on a bright note for the Highlanders as they created two good chances in the first five minutes but failed to convert them.

Cleiton Silva scored in the 10th minute with a bullet header from a cross from Jerry.

East Bengal tried hard to increase their lead whereas NEUFC created some good chances to score the equalizer. Parthib Gogoi scored a wondergoal in the 30th minute for NEUFC.

The Red and Gold Brigade didn't recover properly after NEUFC scored, and the Highlanders scored again in the 32nd minute. Jithin MS finished off a nice counterattack for NEUFC to give his side the lead.

East Bengal upped the ante to get the equalizer and finally scored in the 45th courtesy of Jake Jervis's bicycle kick.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-2.

The second half started with East Bengal FC trying hard to score a goal and take the lead.

The Red and Gold Brigade finally did take the lead in the 64th when Cleiton Silva made no mistake in converting from the penalty spot.

As the game looked to go in favor of East Bengal FC, NEUFC managed to score the equalizer in the 85th minute when Imran Khan scored from a Ghani cutback to level the scores.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-3.

It was East Bengal FC's first draw of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the home side.

East Bengal FC

Kamaljit Singh (5.5): Kamaljit made only two saves today. He didn't have the best of games today and could have done better during the second goal his side conceded today.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6.5): Jerry was good in attack today, but failed to check Pragyan in defense. He looked slow against Pragyan and it was due to his lack of pace that NorthEast United FC got a lot of space in his side. He did provide the assist to the first goal his side scored today.

Lalchungnunga (5.5): Chungunga had a poor game by his standards today. He failed to read the flight of the ball during the second goal, which completely exposed his side. He also had trouble dealing with NorthEast United FC's strikers.

Charis Kyriakou (5.5): Kyriakou didn't have the best game, he had issues dealing with Mbombo. He was also pulled out of position at times by the Highlanders' attackers.

Mohamad Rakip (6): Rakip looked solid in the first half. He provided ample cover to his defense and also helped his side in attack. His performance dipped a lot in the final moments of the game.

Souvik Chakrabarti (5): Souvik replaced a suspended Mobashir in midfield today. He wasn't able to do what Mobashir had done in the previous game. A lot of his passes were poor and his positional play was also not up to the mark.

Alex Lima (6): Lima tried hard today in midfield. He tried hard to control the midfield and was effective in controlling the tempo of the game. His injury in the second half was a turning point for East Bengal FC.

Cleiton scored a brace today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Cleiton Silva (8.5): Cleiton has been East Bengal FC's go-to man this season for goals. He scored two goals today to take his season tally to 12. He had another impactful game today.

Naorem Mahesh Singh (7): Even though Mahesh failed to get an assist or goal today, he had another good game. He always kept troubling Alex Saji and created numerous opportunities for East Bengal FC. If he was a bit unselfish, he could have scored a goal for himself too.

Jake Jervis scored his first ISL goal today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jake Jervis (7): Jake scored the all-important equalizer for East Bengal FC just before the halftime whistle. He had an average game apart from that. He could have scored more had his first touch and presence in the box been better.

Sumeet Passi (5): Passi replaced a suspended Suhair in the starting eleven today. He played a crucial role in the equalizer his side scored just before halftime. It was also from his cross that East Bengal FC earned a penalty in the second half. But apart from these two instances, he had a poor game and was often out of position or failed to help out his teammates.

Substitutes

Himanghshu Jhangra (5): Jhangra replaced Passi in the second half. He failed to impress during his time on the pitch. He looked a bit selfish during his time on the pitch.

Jordan O' Doherty (5): Jordan replaced an injured Lima in the 80th minute. He made one good attempt at a goal which was saved brilliantly by Arindam. Apart from the shot, the Australian midfielder didn't have much to do.

