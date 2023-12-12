FC Goa vs Mumbai City Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's FC Goa vs Mumbai City ISL 2023-24 Match

FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa to kick off the Matchweek 10 in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

The Gaurs will be looking to make sure that they start the game on the front foot and not allow the Islanders to take an early lead.

The home team have been in fine form this season in the ISL, but the visitors come into this game on the back of a stunning 4-0 win against Bengaluru FC.

Goa are ranked right at the top of the league table with 19 points to their name, whereas Mumbai City are perched upon the 4th spot with 14 points inside their kitty.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Narayan Das, Leander D’Cunha, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Retre, Victor Rodriguez, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil.

Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez, Devendra Murgaokar.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted lineups

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jay Gupta, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Seriton Fernandes; Carl McHugh, Rowlin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh; Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadoui.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Rahul Bheke; Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell van Nieff, Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz; Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Match details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 12, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Phurba Lachenpa; Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke; Brandon Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Greg Stewart; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Carlos Martinez, Bipin Singh.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Carlos Martinez.

Fantasy suggestion 2: Phurba Lachenpa; Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke; Rowlin Borges, Carl McHugh, Greg Stewart; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Noah Sadaoui, Udanta Singh.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-captain: Noah Sadaoui.