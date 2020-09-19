Hyderabad FC complete the signing of Odei Onaindia

Hyderabad FC have announced the signing of Odei Onaindia after the Spaniard penned a one-year deal till the end of the 2020-21 season.

It certainly isn't a surprise that several transfer rumours are linked with Hyderabad FC, especially given the fact that there is almost a complete restructuring of their squad for the upcoming season of the ISL. The transfer of Odei Onaindia has signalled intent for the same.

The 30-year old centre-back is an ideal signing for head coach Manolo Marquez and Hyderabad FC. Following a terrible debut season, the club has seen the exit of several players including defensive stalwarts, Matthew Kilgallon and Gurtej Singh.

Odei Onaindia: The answer to Hyderabad FC's defensive woes

The signing of Odei Onaindia has been somewhat of a shot in the arm as far as Manolo Marquez and Hyderabad FC are concerned and will help the head coach shore up a rather deficient back-line.

The signings of Subrata Pal and Chinglensana Singh from Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa respectively have also been a signal of intent of the club.

Speaking about his move, Odei Onaindia said:

“I am very happy to sign for Hyderabad and I’m looking forward to start training under Coach Manolo and competing alongside my new teammates. It is going to be an exciting season for sure. I have heard a lot of positive things about the Indian Super League from other players that I have played against. I know it is a league that is in constant growth and I cannot wait to be a part of it."

Having played almost exclusively in Spain, Odei Onaindia most recently played for club Mirandes in the second division of Spanish football. He has also donned the colours of Athletic Bilbao, playing for the 'B' team for a period of one year in 2016-17 while making a handful of appearances for the club.

Odei Onaindia has become the third Spaniard to sign for Hyderabad FC after midfielder Lluis Sastre and forward Aridane Santana, both of whom would have massive expectations on their shoulders for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The league is set to begin on the 21st of November, with all matches set to be played in Goa behind closed doors.