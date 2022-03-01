Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 1st, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the 63rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 1st March, 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The game was scheduled to be played earlier but was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hyderabad FC have already secured their spot in the semi-finals and are the only team so far this season to do so. They sit atop the table with 35 points in 18 matches and will now be aiming to end the league stage in the same position.

The Nizams are currently on a three-game winning streak. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC, with goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are placed just behind the Nizams, in the second spot on the table, with 34 points in 17 matches. They require just one more point in their remaining three games to qualify for the playoffs.

The Red Miners have won their last four games and are coming into this match on the back of a 3-2 win over NorthEast United FC. Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray and Seiminlen Doungel each scored a goal in that match.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Yasir Mohammad, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chukwu

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Match 63rd, ISL 2021-22

Date and time: Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Eli Sabia, Akash Mishra, Peter Hartely, Chinglensana Singh, Alex Lima, Nikhil Poojary, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Kumar Das, Siminlen Doungel, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu | Vice-captain: Mobashir Rahman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurmeet Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ashish Rai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Pronay Halder, Aniket Jadhav, Khassa Camara, Mohammad Yasir, Javier Siverio, Rohit Danu

Captain: Ashish Rai | Vice-captain: Javier Siverio.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee