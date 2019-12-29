ISL 2019-20: Changes in fixtures announced; Two NorthEast United home matches rescheduled to February

NorthEast United will now play four home matches in February

The ISL today announced changes to its fixture list, and a date for the NorthEast United v Chennaiyin FC clash in Guwahati, that was postponed due to the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The two-time champions will travel to Guwahati for the match which will now be held on the 25th of February, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

NorthEast's home game scheduled for the 2nd of January against Jamshedpur FC has also been postponed, owing to the unavailability of the stadium, which will be occupied for the Khelo India Games. That match will now be held on the 25th of February.

Champions Bengaluru FC have also seen one of their matches rescheduled, with their away match against southern rivals Chennaiyin pushed back by two days, to now take place on the 9th of February.

That is owing to Bengaluru's participation in the AFC Cup Preliminary Round, where they will play either Paro FC from Bhutan or Defenders FC from Sri Lanka in a two-legged tie. The two ties will be played on the 5th and 12th of February, with Bengaluru playing the first leg away from home.

The originally scheduled game for the 9th of February, between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters at Guwahati, will now be played on the 7th of February.

Also, the two games on February 12th and 13th, have now been swapped. This means Hyderabad FC will host Jamshedpur FC on the 12th, while FC Goa will host Mumbai City FC on the 13th.