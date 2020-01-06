ISL 2019-20: FC Goa v NorthEast United match prediction, preview and where to watch

FC Goa are level on points at the top of the ISL table, with ATK

FC Goa host struggling NorthEast United in the ISL at Fatorda on Wednesday, with the Gaurs looking to rebound from another disappointing loss to Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, to consolidate their spot inside the ISL's top four.

NorthEast, on the other hand, are winless in their last five games, and are in desperate need for their form to change, if they are to make a push to finish in the playoff spots.

Robert Jarni's men have played two games less than the other sides, with external circumstances leading to the postponement of two home games - against Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC.

An Asamoah Gyan penalty helped NorthEast draw their last game against Kerala Blasters, which was marred by shoddy refereeing, as most of the season has. Jarni, though, will be hoping the return of the talismanic Gyan will help his side as they look to turn their season around, with the Highlanders currently five points off the top four, having played two games less than Mumbai City FC, who round off the playoff spots currently.

FC Goa v NorthEast United: Match Information

Date: 8th January, 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

FC Goa v NorthEast United: Team News

Goa are unlikely to make too many changes, despite a run of four straight wins being halted in Bengaluru, by a Sunil Chhetri brace. Sergio Lobera has never been one for knee-jerk reactions, and it will be a massive surprise if the Goa boss decides to make wholesale changes.

NorthEast on the other hand, are likely to hand a first start of the season to their Uruguayan talisman Federico Gallego, who is likely to take the place of Panagiotis Triadis, who has parted ways with the club, after the last game against Kerala Blasters.

Jose Leudo could also come back, which could mean Martin Chaves dropping to the bench.

FC Goa v NorthEast United: Probable Lineups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Redeem Tlang, Asamoah Gyan

FC Goa v NorthEast United: ISL Form Guide

FC Goa: L-W-W-W-W

NorthEast United: D-L-L-D-D

FC Goa v NorthEast United Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides, and FC Goa have the clear upper hand in the games that have been played so far.

Earlier this season, the two sides played out an ill-tempered 2-2 draw at Guwahati, with Goa clawing back thanks to an injury-time Manvir Singh header. A fracas on the pitch saw Len Doungel shown a red card, while Hugo Boumous and Kai Heerings were suspended retrospectively, for their roles in the chaos on the pitch.

FC Goa wins - 4

NorthEast United wins - 2

Draw - 5

FC Goa v NorthEast United Prediction

After a third straight loss in Bengaluru, Goa will hope that a return to home comforts will bring them the result that they desire here. With the Gaurs and ATK level on points at the top of the table, the Gaurs know they cannot afford slip-ups, if they are to finish in the top spot. Coincidentally, Goa travel to Kolkata in their next game.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 NorthEast United