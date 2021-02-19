ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Friday. While the Mariners are atop the points table, the Red and Gold brigade occupy the ninth position.

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in their last outing. Roy Krishna's 85th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal will head into today's fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC. Bright Enobakhare put the ISL debutants in front in the 59th minute, but Aridane Santana's late goal meant they had to be satisfied with just a solitary point.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head

Historically, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have faced each other 372 times. While the latter have 121 victories to their name, the Mariners are slightly behind in the overall tally with 112 wins. A total of 115 encounters between the two Kolkata giants have ended in draws.

The two sides have faced each other just once in the ISL, with ATK Mohun Bagan beating SC East Bengal 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh were the goalscorers for Antonio Lopez Habas' side.

Top goalscorers this season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Roy Krishna (13)

SC East Bengal - Matti Steinmann (4)

Clean sheets this season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharja (10)

SC East Bengal - Subrata Paul (2), Debjit Majumder (2)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Arindam Bhattacharja - 48 (ATKMB), Debjit Majumder - 50 (SCEB)

Most Passes: Lenny Rodrigues - 578 (ATKMB), Scott Neville - 720 (SCEB)

Most Interceptions: Pritam Kotal - 34 (ATKMB), Scott Neville - 24 (SCEB)

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh - 88 (ATKMB), Ankit Mukherjee - 55 (SCEB)

Most Touches: Pritam Kotal - 852 (ATKMB), Scott Neville - 913 (SCEB)

Most Assists: Manvir Singh - 3 (ATKMB), Matti Steinmann - 3 (SCEB)

Most Shots: Roy Krishna - 49 (ATKMB), Anthony Pilkington - 47 (SCEB)