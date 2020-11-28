ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

The 2019/20 season of the Indian Super League was a forgettable one for Hyderabad FC. The club came into the ISL as the new avatar of Pune City FC, which had folded up on the back of several financial issues and unpaid wages to a few footballers. However, despite the gung-ho manner in which they entered the league, Hyderabad FC failed to live up to expectations.

The club failed to keep a single clean sheet all season while managing just two wins in the 18 games they played. HFC also failed to pick up victories in December and January, thereby ensuring that they would be rooted to the bottom of the table at the close of the season. The club finished in the 10th place on the table with just 10 points from their 18 allotted games for the season.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC also had a forgettable season by their lofty standards. Having won a trophy in all the years they have been in existence, they finished the 2019/20 season without any silverware. Evidently, The Blues had serious problems in front of goal.

With the departure of Miku and with club captain Sunil Chhetri not getting any younger, Carles Cuadrat had huge voids to fill in the playing XI. Deshorn Brown, Kevaughn Frater and Manuel Onwu all auditioned for the spot, with none managing to resolve the problem.

One would expect both Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC to have addressed the problems on hand in the 2020-21 ISL season. While Carles Cuadrat has signed the likes of Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth, Hyderabad FC have gone ahead with a much-needed squad overhaul. The first signing the club made was that of Spaniard Manolo Marquez. With 32 years of coaching experience under his belt, Marquez's coaching credentials are quite well known in certain footballing circles.

When Marquez spoke with Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, he admitted that Hyderabad FC did indeed have a good team for the future.

Marquez had said, "We have a very good team for the future. But we'll try this season, we get to play good football and give opportunities to young players. India has a good future because football is growing quickly in the country."

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - All you need to know

Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal for the Blues against Hyderabad FC

Although there isn't much significant history in matches between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC, the upcoming fixture at the Fatorda promises to be an interesting one.

Bengaluru FC will enter the game after having dropped points against FC Goa in their first match of the season. Having been two goals up, The Blues' defensive unit faltered in the second half as FC Goa striker Igor Angulo managed to draw level, ending the match 2-2. Carles Cuadrat's men would no doubt be hurting after the result but would be confident ahead of the fixture against Hyderabad FC.

As far as Hyderabad FC are concerned, they are coming off an impressive 1-0 win over Odisha FC. The result not only signified a rare victory, but it was also their first-ever clean sheet. However, while the victory gives them the much-needed confidence for the Bengaluru FC clash, Manolo Marquez will be aware of the threat The Blues can pose.

Needless to say, a good encounter is on the cards at the Fatorda between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC. Kick-off is at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC - 1 win

Hyderabad FC - No win

1 Draw

Results in past meetings

Hyderabad FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC - 29th November 2019

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC - 30th January 2020

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Bengaluru FC - Sunil Chhetri (11), Deshorn Brown (7), Thongkhosiem Haokip (6)

Hyderabad FC - Marcelinho (7), Bobo (5), Liston Colaco & Marko Stanković (2)

Number of clean sheets from last season

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (11)

Hyderabad FC - No clean sheets last season