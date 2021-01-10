ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - 4 things we learned

In match number 52 of the 2020/21 Indian Super League season, SC East Bengal handed Bengaluru FC their fourth consecutive defeat.

It was the first time in the history of Indian Super League that Bengaluru FC went into a game with three successive defeats. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, went into the game having lost just one game from their last five matches.

The game started on a bright note for SC East Bengal as the Red and Gold brigade took the lead in the 20th minute through a Matti Steinmann flick from a Narayan Das cross. They went into the half-time with the lead intact.

The second half started with Bengaluru FC trying to get on the front foot to get the equaliser. But SC East Bengal held their ground and managed to see out the game with a 1-0 victory. On that note, let us take a look at 4 things we learned from the game.

#4 Bengaluru FC's torrid time continues

Bengaluru FC were one of the last teams to face a defeat this season, but they have been on a downward spiral since. BFC have now lost four games in a row for the first time.

Bengaluru FC sacked Carles Cuadrat after the team lost three games in a row. The sacking didn't do the team any good though as they succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat. As things stand, Bengaluru FC currently are sixth on the points table and need to start getting points as soon as possible if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

#3 Naushad Moosa has a difficult start to life as interim manager

Soon after sacking Carles Cuadrat Bengaluru FC was quick to appoint Naushad Moosa as the interim manager. Moosa was Carles Cuadrat's assistant manager previously.

BFC fans hoped that with Moosa taking charge and Bengaluru facing SC East Bengal, who haven't quite taken the season with storm, the Blues could change their fortunes.

But it wasn't to be as SC East Bengal continued their unbeaten run and handed Bengaluru FC their fourth consecutive defeat. Moosa did hand quite a few youngsters the chance to impress for Bengaluru FC.

#2 January transfers work wonders for SC East Bengal

Bright has been the spark East Bengal needed (Image Courtesy: ISL)

SC East Bengal had a tough start to life in the Indian Super League. The Kolkata giants lost their first three games and were winless for the first seven games. Their fortunes changed with the new year, however, as their winter transfer signings altered the way the team played.

Ankit Mukherjee, Raju Gaikwad and Bright Enobakhare have changed the outlook of the team. Bright has been the talking point for SC East Bengal and has scored two goals in three games. Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee, on the other hand, have strengthened their defence.

#1 SC East Bengal unbeaten in the last five games

When the season started, many pundits had predicted a bottom-placed finish for SC East Bengal this season. The Red and Gold started the season in a way that it seemed that pundits' prophecies might come true.

The team was languishing at the bottom of the table till the seventh game of the season. But East Bengal have managed to turn the tide in their next three games and are now 9th on the table.

The Red and Gold brigade are on a five-game unbeaten streak and Robbie Fowler will hope his side can continue this run.