ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal prediction - Who will win today's match?

The second match of the Indian Premier League's (ISL) eleventh gameweek pits Bengaluru FC against SC East Bengal in an exciting clash. The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC had started off their ISL 2020-21 campaign going six matches unbeaten. After a stable initaial run with three wins and three draws, they went off-course with three consecutive losses.

The slump in form saw them part ways with Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat after the three losses. He had led the Blues to their first ISL championship in the 2018-19 season.

Former India player Naushad Moosa will take over the head coach duties for the Blues on an interim basis. He has been the assistant coach of the team for the past few seasons.

Their attacking department has struggled in the last three ISL clashes, scoring just once. Sunil Chhetri and co will have to step up their act and get back in the groove to continue to challenge for a playoffs spot as the season progresses.

SC East Bengal Preview

SC East Bengal had a dismal start to their debut campaign in the ISL. They started out with four losses in the first five ISL matches.

However, English head coach Robbie Fowler has seen a slight improvement in their performances in recent matches. In their last four games, the Red and Golds have managed to stay unbeaten and also got their first ISL victory.

Their brand new signing Bright Enobakhare has started off on a stellar note, scoring two goals in his first two matches. His goal against FC Goa showed the quality he possesses and will surely be a contender for one of the best goals of the season.

Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann and Anthony Pilkington are crucial players in the SC East Bengal midfield. The defence will have to pull their socks up when they take on a stacked Bengaluru FC attack.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal will meet for the first time in the ISL. The two sides come into the encounter on the back of contrasting results in their previous matches. We are in for an interesting clash when they meet at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1 - 1 SC East Bengal