ISL 2020/21: Chennaiyin FC, schedule, fixtures, and players list

The previous season of the Indian Super League ended in heartbreak for Chennaiyin FC and their fans following a 3-1 loss in the final against ATK. Such was the impact of the loss that Owen Coyle and his staff tendered their resignations and the former Bolton Wanderers manager moved to Jamshedpur FC.
New boss Csaba Laszlo has had his work cut out for him, especially following the departure of top-scorer and Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis. The Hungarian has added the likes of Fatkhulo Fathkuloev and Isma Gonclaves to the squad, both of whom have a good record when it comes to scoring goals.
Chennaiyin FC will begin their campaign against Jamshedpur FC on the 24th of November at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao behind closed doors.
However, before that, the club will square off in three pre-season friendlies. The first match against Mumbai City FC ended in a 1-0 loss with Adam le Fondre netting the only goal of the match.
Laszlo's men will square off against FC Goa on the 8th of November before playing their final friendly match against Odisha FC on the 15th of November.
Chennaiyin FC - Fixtures
November 24 - Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
November 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
December 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
December 9 - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
December 13 - NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC
December 19 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
December 26 - SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC
December 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
January 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
January 10 - Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
Chennaiyin FC Player List
Goalkeepers
BY Revanth
Vishal Kaith
Karanjit Singh
Samik Mitra
Defenders
Enes Sipovic
Reagan Singh
Lalchhuanmawia
Edwin Sydney Vanspaul
Eli Sabia
Jerry Lalrinzuala
Deepak Tangri
Remi Aimol
Balaji Ganesan
Aqib Nawab
Midfielders
Abhijit Sarkar
Thoi Singh
Anirudh Thapa
Memo Moura
Lallianzuala Chhangte
Rafael Crivellaro
Srinivasan Pandiyan
Dhanpal Ganesh
Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev (Captain)
Germanpreet Singh
Forwards
Isma
Aman Chetri
Rahim Ali
Jakub Sylvestr