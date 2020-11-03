ISL 2020/21: Chennaiyin FC, schedule, fixtures, and players list

The previous season of the Indian Super League ended in heartbreak for Chennaiyin FC and their fans following a 3-1 loss in the final against ATK. Such was the impact of the loss that Owen Coyle and his staff tendered their resignations and the former Bolton Wanderers manager moved to Jamshedpur FC.

New boss Csaba Laszlo has had his work cut out for him, especially following the departure of top-scorer and Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis. The Hungarian has added the likes of Fatkhulo Fathkuloev and Isma Gonclaves to the squad, both of whom have a good record when it comes to scoring goals.

Chennaiyin FC will begin their campaign against Jamshedpur FC on the 24th of November at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao behind closed doors.

However, before that, the club will square off in three pre-season friendlies. The first match against Mumbai City FC ended in a 1-0 loss with Adam le Fondre netting the only goal of the match.

Laszlo's men will square off against FC Goa on the 8th of November before playing their final friendly match against Odisha FC on the 15th of November.

Chennaiyin FC - Fixtures

November 24 - Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

November 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

December 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

December 9 - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

December 13 - NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC

December 19 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

December 26 - SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC

December 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

January 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

January 10 - Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

Chennaiyin FC Player List

Goalkeepers

BY Revanth

Vishal Kaith

Karanjit Singh

Samik Mitra

Defenders

Enes Sipovic

Reagan Singh

Lalchhuanmawia

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul

Eli Sabia

Jerry Lalrinzuala

Deepak Tangri

Remi Aimol

Balaji Ganesan

Aqib Nawab

Midfielders

Abhijit Sarkar

Thoi Singh

Anirudh Thapa

Memo Moura

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Rafael Crivellaro

Srinivasan Pandiyan

Dhanpal Ganesh

Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev (Captain)

Germanpreet Singh

Forwards

Isma

Aman Chetri

Rahim Ali

Jakub Sylvestr