ISL 2020-21: FC Goa's sports project brought me to India, says Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

ISL 2019-20 League winners and India's first-ever representatives in the AFC Champions League, FC Goa, are building their squad from scratch for the 2020-21 season, with much of the core squad of the previous season having been sold.

Spanish winger Jorge Ortiz Mendoza is one of the Gaurs' first big signings for the next season. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the 28-year-old talked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Spanish football, the sports project at FC Goa and the prospect of a closed-doors Indian Super League season.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has spent his entire football career in Spain in the lower divisions of football. He began his career with Getafe CF Youth and has played for sides like Albacete Balompie, AD Alcorcon, Real Oviedo, Atletico Madrid B and Cultural Leonesa before joining FC Goa. He primarily plays as a right-winger but also can play on the left-flank when required.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza at Real Oviedo

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza spoke about how Spanish football is coping with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He shed some light on how Spain recovered from the first wave of cases and how football eventually resumed in the country. He said:

''Till sometime back, we were doing quite well. A lot of lives were lost, but thanks to the grea sericet from the healthcare professionals and frontline workers, we were able to overcome the perils. Things are a bit worrisome again as the second wave has hit us. But, I firmly believe we will be able to overcome this as well. Fortunately for me, I was able to come back to football after some time and played in the Segunda B playoffs.''

When asked about whether he had any offers from football clubs from other countries, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza replied:

"Yes, this year luckily I had the option to go to other countries but I decided FC Goa because of the project they have and the interest they showed in me."

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza stressed on the importance of having colleagues and friends at FC Goa teammates, adding that he has heard a lot about the club and the fans:

"As I said the club's project and the luck of having colleagues and friends playing there, helped me choose FC Goa to come here because everything I heard about the club, the fans and the city were top notch."

Speaking of the departure of key players from FC Goa and the pressure to perform in their absence, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza said:

''I don’t feel there is any pressure on me because I know the player I am and what I am capable of. We will have to put in a lot of work and effort, which is for sure. However, I am certain with the quality of players we have and more importantly the mentality of the players, it will be a great year for the team and me.''

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza is also confident about winning the ISL title, adding that he wouldn't be at the club if the challenge wasn't great:

''I know that people will expect big things because this is what FC Goa is all about. We were winners of the league last year and this year, the target remains the same. I would even say, we would like to go one better and win it all. I wouldn’t be here if the challenge wasn’t so great''.

When asked about his communication with head coach Juan Ferrando, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza said:

"Yes, speaking with the coach was essential before signing. As I have said, I share a great relationship with Edu Bedia and am regularly in touch with him. Ivan Gonzalez is also someone I have played with before and we are in contact as well."

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza with Atletico Madrid B

FC Goa's performance in the last few seasons of the Indian Super League and their style of play was one of the major reasons why Jorge Ortiz Mendoza wanted to play for the club. He said:

''It fits me like a glove. I love to attack, to dribble, to run at defenders when the opportunity presents itself. Passing the ball is the core to the Spanish style of play and I am brought with that in my core principle so everything seems to have come together here.''

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza is also determined to win each and every game:

''As a player, the only mindset I have is to do everything that the team needs me to in order to win; nothing else.''

Addressing claims that FC Goa will have an added advantage as all ISL games will be played in the state in the upcoming season, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza emphasised that there will be no such advantage as the current situation is entirely unprecedented, adding that playing without the fans will be a different experience.

He said:

''I think it is not an advantage because it is a new scenario, playing in your stadium without the fans is totally different. What makes the stadium special and makes the team stronger for home games is having the stands full, so I think it will be the same for everyone.''

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza added:

''It is very different to play without the fans, I already have experienced the same, so it won’t come as a real jerk or surprise to my system. However, once the referee blows his whistle, our minds will firmly be on the action on the pitch and we will play the style that suits us best. I hope they can be there soon because I have heard very well about the FC Goa fans and the passion for football here.''

As a Barcelona fan, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza revealed that his matches at the Camp Nou were the most special games for him. He said:

"I have a number of games which stand out as special. Perhaps playing at the Camp Nou is the most recent and special as I am a Barcelona fan."

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza concluded by saying he is incredibly excited about his debut season at FC Goa in the Indian Super League. He said:

''We finished at the top last season and we will look to win it all again this season. I believe that this club must aspire to the maximum and my expectations are to demonstrate the highest possible level and achieve great things.''

FC Goa have quite a task cut out for them, with the added responsibility of also doing well in the AFC Champions League 2020-21. With big names like Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera and Brandon Fernandes forming the attacking lineup upfront, FC Goa will hope to emerge as a settled side under the reign of Juan Ferrando.