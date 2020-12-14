Hyderabad FC will lock horns with newcomers SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in the sixth game-week match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Hyderabad FC are on an unbeaten run of four matches and are currently placed sixth on the ISL standings. They come into the clash on the back of a hard-fought draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.

SC East Bengal have struggled to get going in their debut campaign in the ISL, with no wins in four matches. They managed their first point in their previous fixture against Jamshedpur FC after losing three matches in a row.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

Hyderabad FC

The Nizams have managed to stay unbeaten in their ISL campaign, which is a stark improvement to their dismal debut last season. In their four matches in ISL 2020-21, they have drawn three and won one.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will hope for a stronger attacking performance from his squad. They have scored only three goals in four matches, with lead striker Aridane Santana adding a couple to his ISL tally.

The defence has been a bright spot for the Hyderabad franchise, having conceded just two goals — the joint lowest in the league so far. Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh have spearheaded the backline well, alongside youngsters Akash Mishra and Ashish Rai.

Injured - Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

SC East Bengal

Head coach Robbie Fowler's hunt for the first win of their ISL 2020-21 campaign continues. The Red and Golds were able to get their first point in the ISL when they drew 0-0 against Jamshedpur FC.

The Kolkata giants are the only team in the ISL not to have scored a single goal in the competition so far. They will miss the services of the experienced midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh after he was sent off against Jamshedpur.

Fowler will hope his team is able to pull its socks up and put the dismal start behind, as the ISL season progresses.

Injured - Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova, Danny Fox

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Eugeneson Lyngdoh

At what time does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

India: December 15, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV