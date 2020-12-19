Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with SC East Bengal in the seventh game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa as the Sunday doubleheader action rolls on.

Kerala Blasters FC are currently languishing in the ninth spot on the ISL standings. The Men in Yellow have managed only two points so far and are yet to win a game. SC East Bengal are the lowest-placed team in the league, with a solitary point from five matches so far.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Kerala Blasters FC & SC East Bengal, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

Kerala Blasters FC

Head coach Kibu Vicuna has some serious work on his hands as Kerala Blasters FC have made a dismal start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. The Blasters come into this encounter on the back of two losses against FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. They conceded seven goals in their last two matches and scored just three goals in reply.

Jordan Murray scored his first goal of the ISL against Bengaluru FC and provides the Kerala side a strong option in the attack.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Advertisement

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Preparations for #KBFCSCEB in full swing! ⚽#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/GOfUq364IY — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 19, 2020

SC East Bengal

The Red and Golds were left ruing their chances against Hyderabad FC after they lost 3-2 in a close encounter. Jacques Maghoma scored the first two goals for the debutant franchise against the Nizams.

Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinman combined well in the midfield, creating chances for SC East Bengal. Jeje Lalpekhlua and CK Vineeth were deployed as the attackers and could continue to hold their places in the lineup.

Injured - Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova, Danny Fox

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Everyday we start afresh. You've got to take victory and defeat in your stride and keep moving on.



Our boys are training hard ahead of our next game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/AkUQP9g8ec — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 18, 2020

At what time does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

Advertisement

India: December 20, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV