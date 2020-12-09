Matchday 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see the struggling SC East Bengal taking on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

SC East Bengal have got off to a dismal start in their debut ISL campaign, with three losses in as many matches so far. They have not managed to score a single goal in the competition as their struggles continue.

To add to their woes, some of SC East Bengal's key players, such as defenders Danny Fox and Gurtej Singh, have suffered a host of injuries. Englishman Fowler will hope his side is able to get its act together when it takes on Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC will be in high spirits after getting the first win of their ISL 2020-21 campaign over ATK Mohun Bagan. Twin strikes from their star striker Nerijus Valskis in each half were key to getting the three points at Tilak Maidan.

The midfield has shown promise, providing ample chances for the dangerous Valskis in and around the box.

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

SC East Bengal

Head coach Robbie Fowler has been highly critical of his squad members, especially some of the Indian players.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh and CK Vineeth are likely to be given a start by the gaffer to add the much-needed bite to their attacking prospects.

Injuries - Danny Fox, Lalramchullova, Gurtej Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Loken Meitei

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Jamshedpur FC

Head coach Owen Coyle will likely stick with the starting eleven that took the field against ATK Mohun Bagan. Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, and Jackichand Singh are the key for creating chances for the dangerous Nerijus Valskis in the attack.

Injured - David Grande

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: December 10, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV