ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will hope to continue their winning momentum in the Indian Super League when they host FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

The Red and Golds had an extremely poor start to their debut ISL campaign. The Kolkata-based former I-League side lost three games on the trot before earned their first-ever point in the ISL with a draw against Jamshedpur FC.

They lost their fourth game to Hyderbad FC before registering consecutive draws against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC. Robbie Fowler's men finally managed to get their first win of the ISL campaign with a 3-1 result against Odisha FC in their most recent league fixture.

On the other hand, FC Goa had to wait until their fourth league game to earn their first three points. Subsequently, a couple of defeats forced Gaurs boss Juan Ferrando to make changes to his playing side. FC Goa have now won two consecutive games ahead of the fixture against SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: All you need to know

SC East Bengal and FC Goa will meet each other for the first time in the Indian Super League. The Red and Golds are playing in their debut ISL season.

The only previous meeting between these two sides was in the 2018 Super Cup Semi-Final. East Bengal won that knockout tie with a solitary goal from Dudu Omagbemi at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Previous Result

Kingfisher East Bengal (Dudu Omagbemi) 1-0 FC Goa (16 April 2018)

FC Goa are placed 3rd in the ISL Standings. (Image: FC Goa)

Top Scorers from the current season

SC East Bengal - Jacques Maghoma (3), Matti Steinmann (2), Bright Enobakhare (1), Anthony Pilkington (1)

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (9), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (2), Ishan Pandita (1)

Magician Maghoma unleashing a fireball en route to scoring his 3rd Hero ISL goal and our 2nd against Odisha FC yesterday.#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #SCEBOFC pic.twitter.com/tKhGRNVOoC — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 4, 2021

Clean sheets from the current season

SC East Bengal - Sankar Roy (1)

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz (1)

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Debjit Majumdar (SCEB): 27, Mohammad Nawaz (FCG): 19

Most Passes - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 386, Edu Bedia (FCG): 655

Most Interceptions - Mohammed Rafique (SCEB): 12, Edu Bedia (FCG): 18

Most Tackles - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 28, Edu Bedia (FCG): 42

Most Touches - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 459, Edu Bedia (FCG): 777

Most Assists - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 2, Alexander Jesuraj (FCG): 3

Most Shots - Anthony Pilkington (SCEB): 25, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG): 34