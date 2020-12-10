ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

A resurgent Jamshedpur FC are set to take on SC East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama in Goa today.

SC East Bengal Preview

ISL newcomers SC East Bengal continue their search for a win in the competition after facing three defeats in a row. Their ISL campaign had gotten off to a poor start when they were outplayed by rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-ever Kolkata Derby in the league.

Head coach Robbie Fowler has been openly critical of his squad members, especially the Indian contingent. The team will be highly determined to do their best and deliver a result for the gaffer. Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann have looked in fine touch but will aim to convert their chances in the upcoming game.

With injuries to a couple of their key players (Danny Fox, Loken Meitei and Aaron Amadi-Holloway), the Red and Golds will have to test their squad depth in the fixture as well. Some of their experienced campaigners like CK Vineeth and Eugeneson Lyngdoh could make an appearance in the game against Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle will be pleased with his team after they picked up their first win of the ISL season. Nerijus Valskis scored twice against ATK Mohun Bagan to lead his side to three points. The Lithuanian striker is the current joint top-scorer in the competition with five goals in four matches.

The Jamshedpur FC midfield has played the role of a great supporting cast for their lethal striker up front. The likes of Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma and Alex Lima have all created chances from the centre of the park for Valskis.

The Red Miners' defence has been ably led by the Nigerian international Stephen Eze along with Peter Hartley. The wing-backs Laldinliana Renthlei and Ricky Lallawmawma have been impressive as well for the team.

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

SC East Bengal in action against ATKMB. (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides will face off against each other for the first time in the ISL as this is SC East Bengal's debut season in the competition.

SC East Bengal are in the hunt for their first win and are desperate for a good result. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will be looking to hit top form and putting in consistent performances early in this year's competition.

Prediction - SC East Bengal 1 - 2 Jamshedpur FC