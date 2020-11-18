Six years after its inception, the Indian Super League (ISL) has grown into one of the world's most popular football leagues.

The advent of digital media, especially social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, has been a key factor in the rise of popularity of the ISL. Despite cricket being the most popular sport in the nation, football has managed to carve its own niche.

Today, we take a look at the 11 ISL franchises and how they compare to each other in terms of fan following on social media platforms.

(Note: We have considered the followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The numbers are accurate as of 18th November 2020)

#11 - Odisha FC (Total Followers - 76k)

Odisha FC will be playing their second season in the ISL

Odisha FC, which is one of the newest franchises in the league, will be playing their second season this year. They were earlier known as Delhi Dynamos FC, before shifting base to the shores of Odisha.

The team finished sixth in the ISL 2019-20 season. They have been slowly but steadily gaining a decent number of followers on social media platforms, but have a long way to go.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 46k

Facebook - 11k

Twitter - 18k

#10 Hyderabad FC (Total Followers - 80k)

Hyderabad FC will aim for a better finish in this ISL season

Another new franchise, Hyderabad FC generated a lot of buzz with their creative logo launch on social media platforms. The logo highlighted the Charminar, one of the most prominent sites in the city.

However, their performance last season was not upto the mark, as they finished bottom of the ISL standings with just two wins in eighteen matches. They will hope for a resurgent season this year, and would want to give their fans something to cheer about on social media.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 49k

Facebook - 20k

Twitter - 10k

#9 Jamshedpur FC (Total Followers - 252k)

Jamshedpur FC will have the fiery Jackichand Singh in their ranks

Jamshedpur FC, the franchise owned by Tata Steel made an impact since joining the ranks of the ISL back in the 2017-18 season. They are known to be one of the most defensively stable units over the seasons and are always in contention of playoff spots.

Jamshedpur FC have managed to build a strong fan base in the state of Jharkhand who have embraced them. They will hope to make the big push in their fourth season in the ISL. As far as social media is concerned, they have grown considerably well on Instagram and Facebook, but are lagging behind on Twitter by a large margin.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 117k

Facebook - 110k

Twitter - 25k

#8 Bengaluru FC (Total Followers - 841k)

Bengaluru FC will be amongst the contenders yet again this season

Bengaluru FC are one of the most decorated clubs in Indian football, having won the I-League twice. They came to the ISL in the 2017-18 season, and managed to make an immediate impact, finishing as the runners-up in their debut season.

Bengaluru have one of the most vocal community of fans online. The strong and interactive community engages with fans of other teams as well.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 217k

Facebook - 344k

Twitter - 278k

#7 Mumbai City FC (Total Followers - 893k)

Mumbai City FC (ISL Media)

A franchise that has undergone a major overhaul, Mumbai City FC have joined the City Football Group (CFG) umbrella coming into this season of the ISL. They have also made some major personnel changes, from the coach to the overseas signings.

The Islanders made a lot of buzz online with their player signings announcements for this season after a long wait by their fans. They are considered to be one of the title favourites with the talent they have brought in this year.

In terms of social media, they have a strong following on Facebook, but their Instagram and Twitter numbers are quite behind.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 152k

Facebook - 567k

Twitter - 172k

#6 Northeast United FC (Total Followers - 924k)

Northeast United FC will be backing themselves to finish better this season

Hailing from an area of India where football is the major sport, Northeast United FC are one of the most popular franchises in the ISL. They have a strong fanbase who call themselves the Highlander Brigade.

Northeast United FC, however, have not exactly delivered on the pitch for their fans reaching the playoffs just once in six seasons. They finished ninth last year, but will hope for a better position this time around.

They have a strong fan community on Twitter in comparison to their followers on Instagram and Facebook.

Social Media Numbers

Instagram - 164k

Facebook - 331k

Twitter - 428k

#5 FC Goa (Total Followers - 1.07 mn)

FC Goa will be a new-look side this season (ISL Media)

One of the most consistent sides in the history of the Indian Super League, FC Goa have reached the finals on two occasions, missing out on the title both times.

FC Goa have seen a major overhaul in their squad, with former coach Sergio Lobera taking a host of players along with him to Mumbai City FC. Despite this, FC Goa will be backed to continue to deliver in the league with their astute overseas signings. They also have a strong youth football structure, which is a pipeline for young players to make their way to the senior squad.

They have a strong presence on Facebook and Twitter with a lot of fan engagement and will hope to emulate the same on Instagram as well.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 291k

Facebook - 448k

Twitter - 338k

#4 Chennaiyin FC (Total Followers - 1.61 mn)

Chennaiyin FC will be aiming for another playoffs spot this year

Chennaiyin FC are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Super League, with two titles to their name. They have managed to reach the playoffs four times in six seasons of the ISL.

The team is co-owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, and has a strong fan community in Chennai who are one of the most engaging fans in Indian football. They had a miraculous season last year, rising from the bottom of the league at one stage to going all the way to the final.

Chennaiyin's Twitter fan base is the strongest in comparison to the other social media platforms. The team has also launched an app of their own recently.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 278k

Facebook - 461k

Twitter - 872k

#3 SC East Bengal (Total Followers - 1.63 mn)

Jeje Lalpekhlua will turn out for SC East Bengal this year (ISL Media)

The newest entrant in the Indian Super League, SC East Bengal come with a rich history in Indian football. They have one of the most passionate fan bases in Kolkata, as well as across India.

East Bengal will hope to make an immediate impact after bringing on board former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach for this season. They have also signed seasoned Indian players such as Jeje Lalpekhlua and Eugeneson Lyngdoh to boost their squad.

They have a strong presence on Facebook and Twitter, but will hope to get more active and engaging on Instagram as well.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 65k

Facebook - 1.31mn

Twitter - 249k

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan (Total Followers - 1.78 mn)

ATKMB FC will be aiming to continue their rich vein of form in the league

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will be making their debut as the merged entity between ATK and Mohun Bagan this season in the ISL.

ATK was the most successful team in the history of the ISL with three titles. They clinched their latest title last season, defeating Chennaiyin FC in the final. Mohun Bagan also won the I-League 2019-20 title after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) suspended the season and awarded the trophy to the league leaders.

Hailing from Kolkata and with the rich pedigree behind them, ATKMB are backed by some of the most passionate fans in the nation. The 'Kolkata Derby' between ATKMB and SC East Bengal will also be one of the most sought after fixtures in this season of the ISL.

They have a huge presence on Facebook as well as Twitter, and will aim to improve their numbers on Instagram in the coming season.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 222k

Facebook - 1.08mn

Twitter - 477k

#1 Kerala Blasters (Total Followers - 4.73 mn)

Kerala Blasters have the largest following on social media amongst all ISL franchises

Kerala Blasters are the undisputed kings in terms of fan following on social media in Indian Football. They have reached the finals of the ISL in two out of the three initial seasons, but haven't been able to win the coveted ISL championship.

Kerala Blasters boast the biggest fan base across all the social media platforms in the country with the most vocal and engaging community. The club fan group Manjappada is one of the most organized and far-reaching communities in Kerala as well as across India. They are also known to have some chapters of their fan community in foreign nations as well.

The franchise boasts of more than a million fans across each of their major social media platforms. With some of the most exciting prospects in their squad this year, they will aim to delivery on the pitch as well for their fans.

Fans on Social Media

Instagram - 1.73mn

Facebook - 1.14mn

Twitter - 1.85mn