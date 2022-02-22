Bengaluru FC 2-1 Odisha FC: Players Ratings

Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 in game no. 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Both teams were looking to progress upwards in the league table and feature in the play-offs. Separated by a point in the table, the two teams looked at the game as a route to venture into a better spot.

However, only one team was able to come away with flying colors. Bengaluru FC started the game well but a lapse in concentration at the back allowed Odisha FC to take the lead. However, a headed goal from Danish Farooq before a cooling break in the first half leveled the score. A penalty by Cleiton Silva in the second half was enough for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side to finish the game on top.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the game.

Bengaluru FC

Lara Sharma (6.5): Replacing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu under the sticks is a tough job but Lara Sharma did not disappoint. Lara made some brilliant saves under the crossbar, especially getting his hands on Aridai Cabrera's attempt.

Namgyal Bhutia (6): The Bengaluru FC full-back had a decent game. He supported Prince Ibarra in attack and made some decent runs on the flank.

Pratik Chaudhari (6): Pratik had a decent game. The centre-back has been a solid figure in Bengaluru FC's defensive unit.

Alan Costa (6.5): Alan Costa has been a key figure not only in defense but also during set-pieces for Bengaluru FC. He made some key challenges to keep his side in the game.

Roshan Naorem (6.5): Roshan Naorem Singh has grown into his game with every passing match. The full-back has been the root cause for many goals from set-pieces.

Danish Farooq (7): Marco Pezzaiuoli has applauded the midfielder for his work ethic. The midfielder scored a brilliant header and covered a lot of ground during the game.

Bruno Silva (6): Bruno had a decent game. He was spot on defensively but made errors while on the ball.

Ajay Chhetri (6): Ajay Chhetri had a decent game for Bengaluru FC. He controlled the tempo of the game pretty well.

Udanta Singh (7): Udanta Singh has evolved under Marco Pezzaiuoli. His work rate has improved immensely under the German coach.

Cleiton Silva (6.5): Cleiton had a good game. His calm body language while taking the penalty was a sight to witness.

Prince Ibarra (6): Prince Ibarra's physical structure and pace has been a menace to opposition full-backs and the game against Odisha FC was no exception.

Substitutes

Yaya Banana (6): Coming on in the second half, the Cameroonian defender added compactness to the Bengaluru FC defense.

Sarthak Golui (6): Sarthak had a decent game coming on as a substitute. He made some important interceptions and tackles in Bengaluru FC's defensive third.

Sunil Chhetri (6): Sunil had a decent game. The striker almost had another goal to his name if not for a heavy touch.

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh (6): Kamaljit Singh was poor under the crossbar for Odisha FC. The goalkeeper's position was questionable for many moments in the game.

Lalruatthara (5.5): Lalrutthara's disciplinary issues have caught the eye more than his defensive attributes.

Hector Ramirez (5.5): The Odisha FC skipper was not himself against the Blues. He made some poor decisions in the game that could have allowed the opposition a greater number of goals.

Victor Mongil (6): Victor was the better of the two centre-backs for Odisha FC. He was first to the ball on many occasions and made some important tackles.

Sahil Panwar (5.5): Sahil Panwar had an average game. The full-back made no significant impact on the game.

Thoiba Singh (6.5): Thoiba covered a lot of ground and shielded the centre-backs while defending.

Isaac Chhakchhuak (6): Isaac had a decent game but made some unnecessary tackles during the game. This includes the one on Udanta Singh which was worthy of a red card.

Javier Hernandez (7): Javier has been impressive all-throughout the season. The attacking midfielder's idea of space pockets allows him to operate freely and circulate the ball with ease.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (5.5): Jerry had an average game in comparison to his previous performances.

Nandhakumar Sekar (6.5): Nandhakumar Sekar had a good game against the Blues. The winger's pace and movement off-the-ball was a sight to witness.

Jonathas Cristian (6.5): Jonathas has played a key role in this game. He was influential not only in the final third but he also dropped into midfield to create numerical superiority for Odisha FC.

Substitutes

Gaurav Bora (6): Gaurav had a decent game and did his job well.

Liridon Krasniqi (5.5): Liridon had a poor game. He was unable to make any significant impact on the game.

Aridai Suarez (6.5): Aridai had a good game coming on as a substitute. He almost scored a goal for Odisha FC, if not for Lara Sharma or the goalpost.

Redeem Tlang (6): Redeem had a decent game. He made no significant impact on the game.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia (6): Daniel had a decent game. He made no significant impact on the game.

