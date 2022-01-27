Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings

Bengaluru FC came in like a storm and shook Chennaiyin FC to their core as the former won their ISL game 3-0 on Wednesday.

A goal by Iman Basafa from the penalty spot and a brace by Udanta Singh made it a comfortable win for the Blues. Bengaluru FC were a pressing machine against Chennaiyin FC and skipper Sunil Chhetri played an important part in that.

The Marina Machans did not include Nerijus Valskis in their starting line-up and his absence made the job easy for Marco Pezzaiuoli's defenders.

Bengaluru FC are now sixth in the table with 17 points while Chennaiyin FC sit fifth with 18 points from 13 games.

Let's take a look at the player ratings from this match:

Bengaluru FC:

Lara Sharma (6.5): Lara Sharma did justice to the position of Bengaluru FC goalie, replacing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He was solid at the back and did not attempt to do anything that could have cost him or his team in any manner.

Parag Shrivas (6.5): Parag was solid at the back. He was compact defensively and kept it tight for Jerry and Mirlan and did not allow free space to cross the ballot dribble inside.

Pratik Chaudhari (7): Pratik Chaudhari did not let anyone notice the absence of a foreigner in the backline. He was a leader at the back and protected the goal with great responsibility.

Wungngayam Muirang (6.5): He was an able partner to Pratik. He was tight to the physically imposing Lukasz and did not allow the forward to play his game.

Roshan Naorem (7.5): Roshan Naorem has become an important player for Bengaluru FC. He is good on both flanks and is an important player during set-pieces.

Iman Basafa (7): Iman's temperament on and off the ball was something to look out for. The midfielder really held his nerves and controlled the game, partnering Bruno Silva.

Bruno Silva (7): Bruno's game looked slightly evolved. The defensive midfielder, who usually blocks the central lanes of the opposition, was everywhere on the pitch for the Blues.

Suresh Wangjam (7.5): Suresh Wangjam was an absolute engine for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side. The midfielder displayed a trick or two and was good at carrying the ball through multiple zones.

Udanta Singh (8): Udanta scored a brace and the winger showed that he is in fine form. Partnering Sunil Chhetri in attack, the pacey winger had a brilliant outing against the Marina Machans.

Prince Ibarra (7.5): Usually deployed on the right wing, Prince covered a lot more ground than he usually does. He also assisted the defenders in transition.

Sunil Chhetri (7.5): Sunil was deadly as a pressing force for the Blues off the ball. His run past the defenders was the reason for his team's second goal.

Substitutes:

Namgyal Bhutia (6): Namgyal had a decent match but he made no significant impact during his time on the pitch.

Rohit Kumar (6.5): Rohit had a good game coming on as a substitute for the Blues.

Damaitphang Lyngdoh (6): The midfielder was good at replicating his predecessor's performance on the pitch.

Edmund Lalrindika (6.5): Edmund Lalrindika was equally as impressive as his predecessor.

Chennaiyin FC:

Debjit Majumder (6): Debjit was comparatively average in today's outing for Bozidar Bandovic's side.

Mohammad Sajid Dhot (5.5): Sajid played poorly at the back. His indecisiveness resulted in his side conceding the third goal.

Slavko Damjanovic (6): Slavko had a decent game but the ball-playing centre-back was not his usual self against Bengaluru FC.

Narayan Das (5.5): Narayan had a poor game against the Blues. He looked rather absent in this fixture.

Reagan Singh (5.5): Covering Udanta Singh made it immensely difficult for Reagan to play his natural game.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6.5): Jerry had a decent game. His overlapping runs were not as impactful as he looked outnumbered on the left flank.

Vladimir Koman (6.5): The usually impactful midfielder had a decent game.

Germanpreet Singh (7): Germanpreet Singh looked adventurous and tried to cause damage with his runs.

Edwin Vanspaul (6): Edwin had a decent game. Made no significant impact on his side's performance.

Mirlan Murzaev (6): Mirlan was kept silent and the absence of an impactful player beside him made it difficult for him to express himself.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (5.5): Time and time again Lukasz fails to impress his critics. His role in this Chennaiyin FC side is yet to be fully understood.

Substitutes:

Lallianzuala Chhangte (6): The usually creative and impactful player has not been himself for some time now and was no different against Bengaluru FC.

Ninthoinganba Meetel (6): The winger is yet to make any impact on Chennaiyin FC with his performances.

Suhail Pasha (6): Suhail had a decent game. Made no significant impact.

Nerijus Valskis (6): Valskis could not trouble the Bengaluru defense and looked out of form.

Rahim Ali (6): Rahim Ali had a decent game for Chennaiyin FC. The striker failed to deliver up to the standards set by him.

Edited by Aditya Singh