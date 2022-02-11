Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC for a second time in Match 88 of the ISL 2021-22 campaign. The sides will square off at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Blues are coming off the back of a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC and are currently third in the table. Meanwhile, the Nizams went down to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game. They will be expected to put up a fight to strengthen their position at the summit of the league table.

The last meeting between the two sides went in favor of the Nizams as the Blues were going through a rough patch. But the story could prove to be completely different in this fixture.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other five times with both sides winning once and losing once. The sides have shared points on three occasions.

Matches played: 5.

BFC wins: 1.

HFC wins: 1.

Draws: 3.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

BFC: Ashique Kuruniyan is training with the team but there are still doubts about his participation in this match.

HFC: The Nizams have no fresh injury concerns.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

The clash will be an enticing one, with the Blues regaining top form and coming into the game on a nine-game unbeaten streak. However, Manolo Marquez's side have been incredible this season. They will look to bury their disappointment from the previous game and regain top form.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra