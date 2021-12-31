Chennaiyin FC 2 - 4 Bengaluru FC - 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 4-2 in match number 45 of the ISL season 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa today.

Chennaiyin FC have had a good start to the season and were placed sixth in the points table before kickoff. Bengaluru FC have had their worst start to the Indian Super League are were ranked 10th in the points table.

Chennaiyin FC needed the win to move into the top four. Bengaluru FC needed the win to get their season back on track as they were winless for the last seven games.

The match started with Chennaiyin FC taking the lead in the fourth minute through a Mirlan Murzaev strike from a Germanpreet long ball.

Chennaiyin FC had a few more chances in the game's early minutes but failed to convert them. Bengaluru FC scored the equalizer in the 38th minute through a Cleiton Silva penalty. Alan Costa gave Bengaluru FC the lead just before halftime in the 43rd minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of Bengaluru FC.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC scoring the equalizer early on in the 49th minute through a Rahim Ali strike.

Udanta Singh gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the 70th minute from a Danish Farooq pass. Pratik Chaudhari secured the victory for Bengaluru FC in the 74th minute by scoring the fourth goal for the Blues from Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC moved into eighth in the points table with a win today. Chennaiyin FC remained in sixth position.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Marco Pezzaiuoli's substitutes work wonders

Pratik Chaudhari scored his first goal for Bengaluru FC today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Marco made the game's first change in the 26th minute when he bought on Udanta in place of Ajith Kumar. The substitution worked wonders for Bengaluru FC. After this substitution, Bengaluru FC started getting more chances in the attacking third.

Udanta scored the third goal for Bengaluru FC, giving them the lead in the 70th minute. The fourth goal was also scored by a substitute Pratik Chaudhari in the 74th minute.

Two substitutes scored, while one substitute, Danish Farooq, got an assist. Sunil Chhetri also had a good game. Overall, Marco Pezzaiuoli's changes worked to perfection today.

#3 Vishal Kaith's howlers hurt Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith had a poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Vishal Kaith had a terrible game today. His howlers were directly responsible for the two goals Bengaluru FC scored. The second goal that Bengaluru FC scored was due to Vishal Kaith misjudging the ball's flight.

The fourth goal Bengaluru FC scored was due to Vishal Kaith's poor ball handling. Apart from these instances, Vishal Kaith's judgment during the game looked shaky.

Today, there seemed to be a lack of proper communication between the defenders and the goalkeeper.

#2 Bengaluru FC secure their first victory in seven games

Alan Costa gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the first half (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bengaluru FC started the ISL 2021-22 season with a win against NorthEast United FC. After the victory in their first game, Bengaluru FC failed to win any of their games till today.

Their poor run of form saw them drop to 10th place in the ISL table. It was the lowest point in their ISL history. Bengaluru FC started the game poorly but made a comeback after the first half's drinks break.

Their second-half performance was probably the best football they played in a long time.

Marco Pezzaiuoli will be happy with how his side turned around the game after being down by a goal.

Even though Bengaluru FC won today, they need to address their issues in defense and midfield.

#1 Wasted chances haunt Chennaiyin FC

Rahim Ali missed some good chances in the first half (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Chennaiyin FC took the lead in the fourth minute through a Mirlan Murzaev strike. After taking the lead, Chennaiyin FC continued creating more chances. However, the Chennaiyin FC strikers were guilty of wasting some brilliant opportunities. Rahim Ali, Mirlan and Lukasz Gikiewicz were all guilty of wasting chances.

Chennaiyin FC had the opportunity to seal the game in the first half, but they failed to utilize their chances.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chennaiyin FC missed Chhangte on the flanks today and he was introduced late into the game. However, he couldn't do much during the game. The injury to Mirlan Murzaev was also a turning factor in the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh