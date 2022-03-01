Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Hyderabad FC will host Jamshedpur FC in match no. 63 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Nizams have qualified for the play-offs but will seek to continue their winning form and keep hold of their position at the top of the table. This could eventually allow them to be crowned ISL Shield winners and also enable participation in the AFC Champions League.

The Red Miners have been a strong side in the past few games and will look to topple the Nizams in their bid to finish top of the table. This will be the first time that the Men of Steel will make it to the play-offs.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other on five occasions in the previous two seasons. While four games have ended as draws, the Men of Steel have clinched one win in five attempts.

Matches played:5

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Draws: 4

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Akash Mishra; Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder; Seiminlen Doungel, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart; Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshdpur FC Prediction

The two teams are in fine form in the new season and have been lethal in front of goal. The game is expected to be an end-to-end drama and the match could well be tied yet again at the end of play.

Edited by Diptanil Roy