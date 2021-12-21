Jamshedpur FC 0 vs 0 Bengaluru FC- 4 things we learned

Jamshedpur FC played their eighth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Bengaluru FC at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Monday. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season. Jamshedpur FC have had a great start with 11 points from six games. Meanwhile Bengaluru FC have had a rather shocking start to the season with just five points from seven games coming into the game today.

The win was crucial for both sides as Jamshedpur FC needed the win to stay within reach of league toppers Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru FC needed the win to elevate themselves from the bottom half of the league table.

The match started with both teams taking a cautious approach. The game soon turned into a cagey affair. Jamshedpur FC were forced to change Komal Thatal in the 39th minute as the young winger picked up an injury.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half saw the game continue as a cagey affair, with both teams creating few chances. However, neither team managed to create a clear cut chance to break the deadlock.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Bengaluru FC are yet to get into form this season

Marco Pezzaiuoli is yet to get his team up and running (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bengaluru FC have had a poor start to the season. They had a poor outing in the AFC Cup too, where they finished third in their group. It could be due to a change in the head coach this season or other reasons, but Bengaluru FC haven't been able to get into form. They have issues collectively as a team and don't look like a side that has won the Indian Super League in 2019.

Marco Pezzaiuoli needs to get his team back on track soon, or else Bengaluru FC will finish the season as one of the bottom-placed teams.

#3 Missing Nerijus Valskis and losing Komal Thatal effect Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC missed Valskis today (image courtesy: ISL)

Manager Owen Coyle has had a brilliant start to the season with Jamshedpur FC. He has put in place a proper set formation that has been performing this season. However, Jamshedpur FC today missed Nerijus Valskis due to an injury. Missing Valskis meant Owen Coyle had to tinker with his set lineup.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #WeAreBFC UPDATE: A late change in the Jamshedpur FC XI as Jordan Murray replaces Nerijus Valskis, with the Lithuanian having injured himself in the warm up. #JFCBFC UPDATE: A late change in the Jamshedpur FC XI as Jordan Murray replaces Nerijus Valskis, with the Lithuanian having injured himself in the warm up. #JFCBFC #WeAreBFC

Jamshedpur FC were dealt with another blow when Komal Thatal had to be substituted due to an injury in the 39th minute.

Missing two of their crucial players in attack hampered Jamshedpur FC's plans today.

Owen Coyle will hope that Valskis and Thatal recover quickly as they are crucial to his plans.

#2 Sunil Chhetri's lack of form has hurt Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri has had a poor season so far (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bengaluru FC are probably the only team in the Indian Super League that has built their squad around an Indian player. The player, of course, is Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian National team. The Khel Ratna winner has been instrumental in Indian football for a long time and is the current flagbearer of Indian football.

However, Chhetri has been poor in the ISL this season, failing to score a goal so far. As a result, he has been benched during the last two games.

Chhetri came on in the second half today like the previous game. He came close to scoring when he hit the post with a header. Had Chhetri been in form, he would have scored from the chance he had.

Bengaluru FC will hope their captain, leader and legend gets back in form as it hampers the whole set-up of Bengaluru FC.

#1 Bengaluru FC lack creativity in their gameplay

The Bengaluru FC strikers have suffered due to lack of quality service (image courtesy: ISL social media)

Ever since their inception Bengaluru FC have been making waves in Indian football. A significant reason for their success has been their playing style. Creativity has been a substantial aspect of their gameplay in the last few seasons.

However, The Blues, from Bangalore, have failed to impress with their gameplay this season. They have been lacking creativity in their gameplay. In addition, the strikers have suffered due to a lack of quality service. The lack of goals has meant Bengaluru FC have failed to win games.

Set-piece creativity is something that has been the USP for Bengaluru FC; this season, even that has been missing.

The Bengaluru FC midfield needs to convert ball possession into chances, or they will continue to suffer.

