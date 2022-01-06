Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will host NorthEast United FC in match no. 51 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Men of Steel will be looking to run away with 3 points after falling prey to Chennaiyin FC in their last outing in the ISL. Head coach Owen Coyle will miss the services of striker Nerijus Valskis as the forward has rejoined his former employers.

NorthEast United FC are in the pit themselves. The side staged a 3-goal comeback against Mumbai City FC in their last outing. However, Khalid Jamil's boys have not been a consistent side in the ISL 2021-22 and are currently sitting only above SC East Bengal in the league table.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC have met each other on eight occasions. The Red Miners have won two of those encounters while the Highlanders have managed to win only once. 5 matches between the two sides ended as draws.

Matches Played: 8

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 5

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (7), Deshorn Brown (5)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T.P. (8 clean sheets in 19 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (3 clean sheets in 15 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 54, Pawan Kumar (Jamshedpur FC) - 5, Subhasish Roy (NorthEast United FC) - 26, Gurmeet (NorthEast United FC) - 16

Most passes: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 785, Alexandre Lima (Jamshedpur FC) - 646, Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 816, Federico Gallego (NorthEast United FC) - 637

Most interceptions: Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC) - 60, Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 50

Most tackles: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) -111, Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 110

Edited by Diptanil Roy