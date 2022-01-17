ISL 2021-22: Match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC postponed due to COVID outbreak 

The Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, scheduled to be played on Monday. The decision was taken after a COVID-19 scare in the Jamshedpur FC camp.

Prior to this, three more matches had been postponed this season after the coronavirus breached the ISL bio-bubble. ATK Mohun Bagan recently had two consecutive matches moved to a later date due to positive tests by Mariners players. The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC was also postponed on Sunday due to a COVID fear in the Blasters' camp.

The game between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will be rescheduled to a later date, according to a statement released by the league.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled to be played today, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim," read the statement.

Due to the COVID-19 scare in their camp, the Red Miners did not have the requisite number of players available for the match. Hence there was no option but to move the match to a later date.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team," the ISL statement further read. "The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date. The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly."

How have Hyderabad FC & Jamshedpur FC fared this season so far?

The Nizams have been one of the most consistent sides this season. They have performed admirably and find themselves third in the ISL points table with four wins, five draws and two losses.

Owen Coyle's team, too, had a promising first half in ISL 2021-22. The addition of Greg Stewart has propelled the team to become title contenders this season.

Jamshedpur FC currently trail only Kerala Blasters FC on the standings with 19 points from five wins, four draws and two losses.

