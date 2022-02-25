NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

NorthEast United FC, who are currently one place above the bottom of the table, will lock horns with second-placed Jamshedpur FC in match no. 101 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. The two sides will clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-2 win for the Red Miners. The game had a dramatic ending after Deshorn Brown equalized in the 90th minute. Ishan Pandita then scored an injury-time winner to give his side the edge over the Highlanders.

This time around, the stakes are higher as Owen Coyle's men will look to edge closer to league-leaders Hyderabad FC with a game in hand.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-head

The two ISL teams have locked horns on nine previous occasions and the Men of Steel have come out on top thrice. The Highlanders have won only once, while the remaining five fixtures have ended in draws.

Matches played: 9

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 5

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

NorthEast United FC: The Highlanders have no injury concerns in the build-up to this game.

Jamshedpur FC: Owen Coyle will miss the services of Komal Thatal, who is sidelined with an injury.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

It has been an underwhelming season for the Highlanders, but nonetheless, they will want to build on the win against Bengaluru FC and finish the season on a high.

However, as the league table suggests, Owen Coyle's side most certainly have the upper hand as they hope to catapult Hyderabad FC at the summit of the table.

Edited by Prem Deshpande