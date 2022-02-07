SC East Bengal 1 - 2 Odisha FC - 4 things we learned

In match number 84 of the Indian Super League, 2021-22 season Odisha FC beat SC East Bengal 2-1 on Monday.

SCEB came into the game in 10th place in the points table with 10 points from 15 games. Meanwhile, the Juggernauts went into the game ranked in eighth position with 18 points from 14 games.

Odisha FC needed the win to stay in the reckoning for a playoff spot. A win would take the Kalinga Warriors into sixth place while SCEB would have solidified their position in 10th place with a win.

The game started on a positive note for the Juggernauts as they searched for the early goal. They were rewarded for their persistence when Jonathas de Jesus gave them the lead in the 23rd minute from a Javi Hernandez cross.

The second half started with SC East Bengal trying hard to find an equalizer. They finally found the equalizer in the 64th minute through an Antonio Perosevic strike.

Odisha FC then scored the winner in the 75th minute through a Javi Hernandez strike.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game:

#4 SC East Bengal need to work on their finishing

Perosevic scored a goal today but was guilty of wasting some good chances. (Image courtesy: ISL Social Media)

The Red and Gold Brigade had 15 shots during the game but had just two on target and managed to score just one goal. In their last match, they had 10 shots in the first half without having a shot on target.

They suffered a lot due to a lack of finishing up front against the Juggernauts on Monday. Their poor finishing has let them down throughout the season. Marcelo, Perossevic and Mahesh were guilty of wasting good chances for the team.

If the Red and Gold Brigade want to end the season on a positive note, they need to improve their finishing.

#3 SC East Bengal's defense lets them down

Adil Khan had a poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL Social media)

SC East Bengal have been having gargantuan issues in defense this season, with a lack of coordination being the biggest issue.

Adil Khan was at fault for making mistakes that let his team down and helped the Juggernauts score two goals today.

While Hira Mondal made an excellent goal-line clearance and Franjo Prce made some crucial interceptions, Adil's slip-up bought the team down.

Adil was so poor in defense on Monday that coach Mario Riveria substituted him during the game's dying moments.

SC East Bengal need to sort out their defensive issues if they are to salvage anything from this season.

#2 Javi Hernandez and Jonathas combination secure three points for Odisha FC

Jonathas had a goal and an assist to his name today (Image courtesy: ISL Social Media)

Javi Hernandez and Jonathas combined well today to secure the three points for Odisha FC. The Juggernauts' first goal was a result of a Javi Hernandez cross and Jonathas' finish.

Odisha FC scored the second goal due to a Jonathas pass and Javi Hernandez's finish. Apart from the goals, the duo combined well during the game and gave the SC East Bengal defense a lot of headaches.

Odisha FC will hope their combination in the final third keeps clicking if they are to secure a playoff position.

#1 Odisha FC are rewarded for their resilience and persistence

Javi Hernandez had a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL Social Media)

Odisha FC have had a poor record of holding onto leads in the Indian Super League. But they managed to see the match through despite having nervous spells after SC East Bengal equalized.

Their midfield managed to win a lot of second balls and kept the SC East Bengal defense and midfield under constant pressure. Their defensive shape was also better compared to their previous games.

Joaquin Garcia will hope his team can showcase these traits in upcoming games if they are to reach the playoffs.

Edited by Aditya Singh