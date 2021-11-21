ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in match 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday, November 21.

SC East Bengal will be looking to put behind their debut ISL campaign, which saw them finish in ninth position, winning just three out of the 20 matches. The team also has a change in guard, with Robbie Fowler being released on mutual consent.

The Red and Gold Brigade have now roped in manager Manolo Diaz, who has managed the Real Madrid CF (youth) and Real Madrid Castilla teams.

In terms of big signings, the club signed goalkeeper and Golden Glove winner of last season, Arindam Bhattacharya from city rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

The club have also signed former Perth Glory defender Tomislav Mrcela, former S.S. Lazio defender Franjo Prce, former Reading midfielder Darren Sidoel, Slovenian capped midfielder Amir Dervisevic, former Molde striker Daniel Chukwu, and Croatian international forward Antonio Perosevic.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, finished sixth last season with 27 points in 20 matches, missing out on a place in the top four by four points. The team has retained its core and will be looking to make it to the playoffs for the first time in league history.

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - All you need to know

The two sides have faced each other on two occasions so far. SC East Bengal came out on top on one occasion, while the other fixture ended in a draw.

Results of last two ISL matches between SC East Bengal and Jamsedpur FC

SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 SC East Bengal

Top goalscorers the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal - Ville Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma (3 each)

Jamshedpur FC - Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder (2 clean sheets in 15 matches)

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh Tumbirumbu Paramba (8 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most Assists: Aitor Monroy (JFC - 6), Anthony Pilkington (3 - SECB), Matti Steinmann (3 - SECB)

Most Passes: Jacques Maghoma (SCBE - 825), Aitor Monroy Rueda (JFC - 785)

Most Tackles: Aitor Monroy Rueda (JFC - 111), Ankit Mukherjee (SCEB - 61)

Edited by Arjun Panchadar