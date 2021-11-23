ISL 2021/22: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC 

Match No. 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see Hyderabad FC lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Hyderabad FC will be eyeing a top-four finish this time around after missing out on the playoffs by a whisker last season. Manolo Marquez continues to be at the helm of affairs. Having retained most of his players from last season, he will hope that they can improve their performances in the upcoming season.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, managed to win just three games last season and will be aiming to make a strong comeback this time around. The team has undergone a major revamp in terms of its foreign players with only Rafael Crivellaro being retained.

In terms of team news, Hyderabad FC have a full squad while Chennaiyin FC will begin their campaign without Rafael Crivellaro and Germanpreet Singh.

ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other four times so far, with both teams getting the better of each other on two occasions each.

The first time the two sides met in Season 6, Chennaiyin FC won the match 2-1, courtesy of a goal from Andre Schembri in the closing seconds. The last meeting, meanwhile, ended in a 2-0 win for Hyderabad FC in ISL 2020-21.

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC & Chennaiyin FC kick off?

Date: November 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee