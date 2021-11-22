ISL 2021/22: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

In what is expected to be a high voltage clash, defending champions Mumbai City FC will lock horns against FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday, November 22.

No team has successfully defended the title in the short history of the Indian Super League. Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham feels this will be motivation for his side to do it all over again.

Meanwhile, Juan Ferrando's FC Goa made it to the top four but missed out on the finals, going down to Mumbai City FC. Since then, the team has participated in the AFC Champions League, while also winning the Durand Cup and will hope that their preparations come to aid tonight.

ISL 2021-22:Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Head to Head

The two teams have squared off against each other 18 times so far. FC Goa have a better head-to-head record having come out on top on seven occasions, while Mumbai City FC have won five. The remaining six times saw the two teams share the spoils.

The two teams played each other in the semi-finals last season, with both games ending in draws. Mumbai City FC made it to the finals, beating Goa on penalties.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa kick off?

Date: November 22, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium), Margao, Goa

Where to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

