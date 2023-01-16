The fifteenth matchday of the 2022-23 Indian Super League certainly did not disappoint. The week kicked off with a clash between the southern rivals on January 12 (Thursday). Chennaiyin FC displayed a spirited performance against Hyderabad FC but were forced to settle for a draw.

On Friday, Jamshedpur FC staged a comeback against East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC maintained their winning streak with a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC in the first game of Saturday's (January 14) doubleheader.

League leaders Mumbai City FC then secured their playoff berth with a closely fought 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan. The week rounded off with a nail-biting clash between NorthEast United and FC Goa. The Highlanders matched their opponents and secured a point.

On that note, here are three hits and Flops from match week fifteen.

Hits

#1 Mumbai City FC show a different side to their game

Mumbai City FC have simply blown away their opponents with flamboyant and free-flowing football. Against ATK Mohun Bagan, Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the scoring, but Vishal Kaith kept the league leaders at bay. It looked like a routine win, but ATK Mohun Bagan, with the support of their home crowd, pinned the Islanders back in the second half.

What followed was wave after wave of attacks by the Mariners, as Des Buckingham’s side failed to dominate possession and were prevented from launching counter-attacks. Nonetheless, the defense stayed compact and showed their mettle to keep their slender lead. Phurba Lachenpa’s saves also played a crucial part.

The game clearly displayed Mumbai City FC’s ability to grind out results if necessary. They are now four points clear of Hyderabad FC and the ISL Shield looks inevitable with six games left.

#2 Simon Grayson’s ideas are finally starting to bear fruit

Bengaluru FC have started the season poorly. Simon Grayson arrived with a lot of experience and with a star-studded side under his belt, but did not meet expectations in the first half of the season.

The Blues, however, have performed admirably in their recent outings, but results have not gone their way. Nevertheless, all it required was one moment to mount a comeback. Alan Costa’s towering header against NorthEast United in stoppage time appears to have lit a spark in the camp. This week, they dismantled Odisha FC by three goals to one and dominated large parts of the game.

The win puts them on track to challenge for a playoff spot, as they are only four points behind sixth-placed FC Goa. Momentum could be a huge factor, and Bengaluru FC are capitalizing on it at the right time.

#3 Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United showing promising signs

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, but they could certainly play spoilsport. Both sides have added fresh faces and as a result, seem to be finding results instantly.

The Red Miners came back from a goal down to secure all three points against East Bengal FC. Led by Rafael Crivellaro, they created several opportunities and snatched victory away from the Red and Gold Brigade.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders also delivered a solid performance against FC Goa. A direct approach with two physical strikers upfront caused a few problems for the Gaurs' defense and, like Jamshedpur FC, they bounced back twice to level the score. While the two teams arguably have nothing to play for, they could prove to be a hindrance for the teams aspiring to qualify for the playoffs.

Flops

#1 East Bengal FC dealt a huge blow

East Bengal FC were in desperate need of results to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game against Jamshedpur FC started positively as Cleiton Silva opened the scoring. The Brazilian was key in an attacking sense, but more importantly, the likes of Alex Lima, VP Suhair, and Naorem Mahesh also played a role in linking up with their talisman.

The tides, however, shifted in the second half. Their offense fizzled, and their defense left vast gaps for their opponents to exploit. Furthermore, there is an over-reliance on Silva to create and score goals, which is unsustainable over the course of a long season. Things are looking bleak for the Red and Gold Brigade and they will need to improve their form quickly if they want to compete for the top six spots.

#2 Odisha FC’s recent struggles continue

Josep Gombau’s side suffered a disappointing defeat against Bengaluru FC. Despite having opportunities to score, their defensive vulnerabilities came into the spotlight yet again. Since their victory over NorthEast United in early December, they have won only once, while losing four times.

They have also shipped 13 goals in their last 6 outings, further highlighting their issues at the back. The fixtures don’t get easier, as they will travel away from home to face ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC, followed by a crunch game at home against FC Goa.

Although they are six points ahead of 7th-placed Chennaiyin FC, the Juggernauts will need to improve their form to achieve the coveted top-six spot.

#3 Carlos Pena’s men fail to capitalize on Odisha FC’s slip

After a strong start to the season, FC Goa have tailed off in the second half of the campaign. Their inconsistency has been a recurring theme this year. Moreover, ahead of their tie against NorthEast United, they have only secured one point in their last five away games.

The game against the Highlanders also provided an opportunity to leapfrog Odisha FC and cement themselves in the playoff spots. However, they struggled to deal with NorthEast United’s approach and the game turning end to end did not suit them.

They remain sixth in the standings with 20 points, but Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC are just four points behind them. Additionally, Marina Machans could move to within one point of the Guars with a victory in their upcoming game.

