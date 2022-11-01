ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 4

Crowned by the unraveling of the highly-anticipated Kolkata derby, the fourth gameweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season came to a close on Sunday, October 30.

In terms of the quality of the matches, it was a mixed bag. While some games turned out to be cagey affairs, others were enthralling. The week of football started with Odisha FC dismantling a star-studded Bengaluru FC side to register a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 28, Mumbai City FC's footballing quality came to fruition as they beat a struggling Kerala Blasters FC side 2-0. Saturday, October 29, witnessed a double-header where Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC flaunted their control in a narrow 1-0 victory over FC Goa.

The clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal unraveled as a tense affair before a goalkeeping error turned the tie in the Mariners' favor. ATK Mohun Bagan once again bagged the bragging rights following a 2-0 win. In the final tie of the weekend, Jamshedpur FC scripted their first victory of the season, beating NorthEast United 1-0.

On that note, let's take a look at three hits from matchday four of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Odisha FC pragmatic and clinical under Josep Gombau

The Juggernauts are slowly turning into one of the most improved outfits this ISL season.

The return of head coach Josep Gombau has brought in some stern discipline and Odisha FC have looked like a cohesive unit from the get-go.

Against Bengaluru FC, although they suffered in patches, the Juggernauts stuck to their task and delivered a well-drilled defensive performance to win 1-0. Odisha FC were cagey and rigid at times, but were efficient.

#2 Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC finally coming together

Last season was a huge disappointment for Des Buckingham and Mumbai City FC. The Islanders, given their potential, were clear favorites at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, but they finished outside the knockout spots.

However, Mumbai City have looked like a more pragmatic side this season, with the players having a complete grip on the kind of football the club is trying to play.

Although Kerala created multiple half chances, Mumbai showed great defensive discipline to negate those threats and came away with a 2-0 victory.

#3 Manolo Marquez shows the value of an astute head coach

Defending champions Hyderabad FC showed great heart last season to go all the way and seal the title, even with not the most glittering squad.

This year as well, the Nizams have started strongly with three wins and a draw. They have picked up exactly from where they left off last season.

Despite a few new recruits, Hyderabad have shown how a good head coach can get players into rhythm within a short time. Their performance against FC Goa was a true testament to their ability to dominate and see out teams.

Here are three flops from matchday three of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Kamaljit Singh turns into a pantomime villain for East Bengal

Stephen Constantine's East Bengal put up a stern resistance against ATK Mohun for close to an hour.

However, in the 56th minute, a moment of brain fade from Kamaljit Singh wiped out the Red and Gold Brigade's hard work.

Faced with a tame long-range effort from Hugo Boumous, Kamaljit completely miscued his save and guided the ball into his own net with a volleyball-esque punch.

The goal quickly shifted the momentum of the game and the Mariners soon scored their second of the night to seal the tie.

#2 NorthEast United FC look out of depth

Four matches, four consecutive losses. The start to the season has been an absolute disaster for NorthEast United FC. Troubles have intensified both on the field and even off it as well.

For now, as we focus solely on their on-field antics. The Highlanders are the only team yet to register a single point this season. Against Jamshedpur FC, who were as "English" as they come, Marco Balbul's side lacked penetration and proactiveness.

Romain Philippoteaux, who was one of the bright spots, has been sidelined due to an injury and his absence has made NorthEast more blunt.

#3 Kerala Blasters FC unable to build on last season's success

Unlike Hyderabad FC, who built upon their rave results last season, Kerala Blasters FC have had a forgettable start to the 2022-23 season.

The Yellow Army have now lost three consecutive matches. Their latest defeat came against a well-drilled Mumbai City FC side who played them out of the park.

Seemingly, Ivan Vukomanovic is yet to figure out his starting lineup four games into the season. However, the Serbian is a smart coach and could soon make the Blasters tick. But will it be soon enough?

