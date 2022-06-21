ISL 2022-23: 3 Indian players East Bengal should sign for the upcoming season 

If there's an Indian Super League club that desperately needs some quality reinforcement, then it's definitely one that finished at the bottom of the league standings last season -- East Bengal.

The Red and Gold Brigade have already started their recruiting process and have landed a big fish in center-back Ivan Gonzalez. But the rebuilding process is expected to be long and arduous. Especially at a club like East Bengal, where a core set of players hasn't been attained, the worst the management can do is go on a random buying spree.

The Torchbearers have a lot of gaps to fill. Hence, the players to target would ideally be ISL-experienced utility players, who fit into multiple positions.

On that note, here are three Indian players East Bengal should target ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season:

#1 Jerry Lalrinzuala (Left-back)

Rumors suggest that East Bengal are close to landing the former Chennaiyin FC full-back. The 23-year-old made 18 appearances for the Marina Machans in the 2021-22 season, having a cumulative 1,558 minutes under his belt.

In 2016, Lalrinzuala had a fantastic start to the ISL, which was also his first season as a senior club player. Then 18, Jerry was named Emerging Player of the Year in ISL 2016. After serving on loan for DSK Shivajians, he was adjudged the Best Emerging Player of the I-League 2016/17 season.

Lalrinzuala will not only give East Bengal a solid option in the left-back spot, but his versatility will help the incoming coach in fitting him accordingly.

#2 Ritwik Kumar Das (Right winger)

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough season this year in the Indian Super League, making 17 appearances. Ritwik bagged four goals and an assist for Jamshedpur FC, who eventually conquered the ISL League Winner's Shield. The winger is industrous on the pitch and has a creative flair as well. His contract with Jamshedpur ended in May this year, but there's an option for another year.

The Torchbearers should try to land the youngster given his work-rate and ethic. Ritwik also hails from West Bengal, hence he'll be no stranger to the expectations that a club like East Bengal brings along.

#3 Souvik Chakrabarti (Right-back/Central Midfield)

Souvik has been silently slotting into the starting lineups of top-tier clubs for over a decade, just through his hard work and perseverance. The veteran midfielder is not one of the most polished players out there but the 30-year-old has the ability to keep matters simple.

The Kolkata-born has over 100 appearances in the ISL and will bring much-needed experience to the East Bengal squad. Souvik fits perfectly into a defensive midfield role with his neat passing ability and his understanding of the tempo of the game.

