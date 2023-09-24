ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats

Reigning ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC are all set to kick off their new season with an away fixture against NorthEast United FC on September 24 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Under the leadership of head coach Des Buckingham, Mumbai had a remarkable run last season, clinching the ISL Shield. However, they faced a heartbreaking exit in the semi-finals at the hands of Bengaluru FC.

Before the ISL opener, the Islanders tested their mettle in the AFC Champions League, where they faced Nassaji Mazandaran and suffered a 2-0 defeat. However, head coach Buckingham is brimming with confidence that his team aim not only to retain the Shield but also to clinch the coveted ISL Cup this season.

On the other side, NorthEast United are eyeing a comeback after a challenging previous season, finishing at the bottom with just five points. However, they displayed promise in the Super Cup, securing a runner-up position, and performed well in the Durand Cup 2023, making it to the semi-finals.

With a renewed sense of determination, the Highlanders are prepared for a turnaround this season.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head record

In their previous encounters within the ISL, both teams have clashed 19 times. The Islanders have secured victory on nine occasions, while the Highlanders have celebrated triumphs in five matches, with four games ending in draws. Notably, in their most recent face-off, Mumbai secured a dominant 4-0 win.

Total Matches Played: 18

Mumbai City FC Wins: 9

NorthEast United FC Wins: 5

Draws: 4

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Key players and Stats to watch out

Jorge Pereyra Diaz: Scoring a total of 11 goals, Diaz is a seasoned goal-scorer for Mumbai City FC. His consistent ability to find the back of the net makes him a player of great interest, as he poses a valuable scoring threat to the team.

Lallianzuala Chhangte: Having registered 10 goals in the previous season, Chhangte's remarkable speed and clinical finishing on the flanks are qualities that can significantly impact the game. He is a player worth watching in Mumbai City FC's attacking setup.

Parthib Gogoi: With three goals and an assist to his name, Gogoi adds depth to the Highlanders' attack. His dribbling skills and knack for finding the net can prove crucial in specific match situations, making him a valuable asset.

Romian Philippoteaux: Philippoteaux plays a pivotal role in midfield, creating scoring opportunities. He crafted 18 chances in the previous season. His precise passing and visionary playstyle are integral to NorthEast United FC's tactics, establishing him as a strategically important player in their gameplay.