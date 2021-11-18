ISL Golden Boot winners list

The Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) returns for its eighth edition from November 19th. The past seven editions of the league have seen a plethora of goals being scored.

Every year a few strikers have outshone others and tormented defenses. On that note, let's take a look at the Golden Boot winners from the past seven seasons.

ISL 2014 - Elano Blumer

Brazilian playmaker Elano Blumer (Image:ISL)

In the first-ever season of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC's marquee player Elano Blumer won the award with eight goals to his name. He also had an assist to his name in the 11 games that he played for the Marina Machans in the inaugural campaign.

ISL 2015 - Stiven Mendoza

2015 Golden Boot winner (Image: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC's Colombian winger Stiven Mendoza played a crucial role in his team’s run to the ISL trophy. In the process, he contributed 13 goals, winning the Golden Boot.

ISL 2016 - Marcelinho

Marcelinho impressed in the third season of the ISL (Image: ISL)

It was the third season of the Indian Super League and the league was gathering attention from all over the country. The Delhi Dynamos roped in Marcelo Leite Pereira, popularly known as Marcelinho for their third campaign, who proved to be the missing piece in their jigsaw puzzle.

After struggling through the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Marcelinho helped his side seal the semifinal berth comfortably with his prolific goal-scoring form. The Brazilian striker won the ISL Golden Boot, having scored 10 goals from 15 games for the team.

ISL 2017/18 and 2018/19 - Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas is the only player in the league to win the Golden Boot twice (Image: ISL)

Under Sergio Lobera, FC Goa identified themselves as a team that played a free-flowing brand of football and Ferran Corominas was their talismanic striker upfront

The player won two back-to-back Golden Boot awards, scoring 18 goals in 2017/18 and 16 goals in 2018/19.

ISL 2019/20 - Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis was a total fan favorite (Image: ISL)

Nerijus Valskis was a turning point for Chennai FC, who had a disappointing start to their campaign. Having ended their goal drought, the striker continued scoring consistently to help his side seal the fourth position and qualify for the playoffs.

The team further went on to play the final but could not lift the trophy in what could have been a fairytale finish. Valskis scored 15 goals, the highest that season.

ISL 2020/21 - Igor Angulo

FC Goa's Igor Angulo is the latest to have won the coveted individual award (Image: ISL)

FC Goa's Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot award last season, topping the goal scoring charts with 14 goals from 21 games.

