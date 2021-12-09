ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

Mumbai City FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021/22 on Thursday, 9th December at the Fatorda Stadium.

The defending champions Mumbai City FC have started their ISL 2021-22 season on a strong note, having won three of their four matches. Their exploits see them placed at the top of the points table.

After suffering a 3-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC in the second game, they made a strong comeback by winning two consecutive games against ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 and Bengaluru FC 3-1. Mumbai City will now aim to maintain their momentum and hold a strong grip on their top spot.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have also been brilliant so far in the ISL 2021-22 season as they sit just behind table-toppers Mumbai City FC in second spot with two wins and as many draws. They are undefeated in the tournament with their most recent victory coming against ATK Mohun Bagan in a 2-1 scoreline, courtesy of goals from Seiminlen Doungel and Alex Lima.

The Red Miners will now look to extend their unbeaten run and climb to the top spot.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head To Head

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other on eight occasions, with Jamshedpur winning four games to Mumbai’s two victories. They last met in February 2021 when Jamshedpur FC came out on top with a 2-0 victory.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

Date: December 9, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Check out the updated ISL point table here.

Where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

Also Read Article Continues below

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee