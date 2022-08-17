Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings as Blues kick off campaign with victory | Durand Cup 2022

Ten-man Bengaluru FC held off a second-half fightback from Jamshedpur FC to win 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Kirangan in the 2022 Durand Cup on Wednesday (August 17).

Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring for the Blues midway through the first half, guiding an expert header from Prabir Das' corner. Simon Grayson's team then doubled their lead in the second half after Chhetri set up substitute and debutant Roy Krishna.

However, Bengaluru were put in a spot of bother shortly after the goal as another debutant, Hira Mondal, was sent off for a second bookable offense. The dismissal seemed to revitalize Jamshedpur, who almost immediately scored through Rishi Rajput to halve the deficit.

The Blues ultimately held on, however, to kick off their 2022 Durand Cup campaign with a win. Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Jamshedpur FC

Mohit Singh - 6/10

Singh's distribution could have been better but he also made a couple of good saves to keep his side in the game.

Aryan Sonowal - 5/10

Sonowal didn't offer much going forward and was troubled quite a bit by Udanta Singh's acceleration and movement. The match against Bengaluru FC was a steep learning curve for the youngster.

Saphaba Singh - 6/10

Saphaba Singh would've been disappointed not to stop Krishna's effort from creeping over the line as he almost blocked it on the goal-line. Aside from that, he showed a cool head under pressure and helped pass the ball out from the back.

Sandip Mandi - 6/10

Mandi was largely solid in defense but should have commanded his backline better for Bengaluru FC's first goal, which was scored by an unmarked Chhetri.

Kojam Beyong - 7/10

Beyong was one of his side's better players, contributing plenty on attack and defense. He kept Leon Augustine under check and also troubled Prabir Das with his forays forward.

Phijam Vikash - 7/10

Vikash got the assist for his side's goal, sending in an excellent free-kick from the right flank. He also showed composure on the ball and helped Jamshedpur FC pass their way through the Blues' press.

Hijam Lenin - 7.5/10

Lenin was easily Jamshedpur FC's best player. He was incredibly cool under pressure, initiated quite a few moves for his side and some of his turns with the ball were exquisite. The youngster also displayed a solid passing range and will be a player to watch out for over the course of the 2022 Durand Cup.

Keisan Angelo - 6/10

Angelo was a threat with his set-piece delivery and linked up well with the rest of Jamshedpur FC's midfielders.

Piyush Thakuri - 6/10

Thakuri's movement seemed to trouble Bengaluru FC at times. However, his decision-making in the final third was quite poor.

Vinil Poojary - 6/10

Poojary dropped deep on a number of occasions but struggled to link up with his fellow forwards and didn't offer enough in attacking areas.

Lalruatmawia - 6/10

Lalruatmawia was one of the Red Miners' better players in the first half and took some good touches while helping his side beat the opposition's press. He faded a little after the break.

Substitutes

Rishi Rajput - 7/10

Rajput had a tremendous impact off the bench. He was a threat from set-pieces, ultimately scoring a goal with a neat finish from a free-kick. The centre-back also forced an excellent save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Robin Das - 6/10

Das kept Jamshedpur FC ticking in midfield and helped them press higher up the pitch after Bengaluru FC went down to 10 men.

Tapan Halder - 6.5/10

Halder's off-the-ball movement was excellent and he made quite a few good runs into dangerous areas.

Sorokhaibam Meitei - 6.5/10

Meitei's set-piece delivery was fantastic, with his free-kick from the left resulting in an excellent save from Sandhu.

Advait Sumbly - 5/10

Sumbly came on late and didn't really impact the match much.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10

Sandhu made a couple of excellent saves late on but was beaten a bit too easily for Jamshedpur FC's goal.

Hira Mondal - 4.5/10

Mondal's Bengaluru FC debut didn't go to plan. Unnecessary yellow cards in either half saw him receive his marching orders with more than 30 minutes to play.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #JFCBFC 60’ BFC RED. Hira is handed his marching orders and the Blues are down to ten men. 1-2. #WeAreBFC 60’ BFC RED. Hira is handed his marching orders and the Blues are down to ten men. 1-2. #WeAreBFC #JFCBFC

Alan Costa - 6/10

Costa had a fairly routine first half, even coming close to scoring with a header before the move was chalked off for offside. He was substituted at half-time.

Parag Shrivas - 6/10

Shrivas looked a little timid while bringing the ball forward but did what was asked of him defensively.

Prabir Das - 7/10

Das enjoyed a decent debut for the Blues, getting the assist for Chhetri's goal. His crossing was a little wayward, but he looked solid defensively against Jamshedpur FC's youngsters, especially after the side went down to 10 men.

Danish Farooq - 6.5/10

Farooq played a couple of superb through-balls in either half that weren't utilized well by his teammates. He worked well with the other midfielders as well.

Suresh Singh Wangjam - 7/10

As always, Wangjam did the dirty work that allowed the rest of the team to thrive. The midfielder's ball progression was solid as well, though he needs to work a little more on his heading in attacking areas.

Bruno Ramires - 6/10

Ramires kept Bengaluru FC ticking in midfield and won the ball back in key areas on a couple of occasions before he was taken off at half-time.

Leon Augustine - 6.5/10

Augustine looked bright on the Blues' left flank. He sent in a couple of good crosses and used his pace to good effect.

Sunil Chhetri - 7.5/10

Chhetri kicked off the latest season of his incredible career with a goal and an assist against Jamshedpur FC. The Indian skipper scored with a low header in the first half before setting up Krishna with a cheeky backheel after the break.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #JFCBFC 23' WHO ELSE! Prabir swings in an inch-perfect cross that Chhetri plants firmly past Dhami to give Bengaluru the lead. 0-1. #WeAreBFC 23' WHO ELSE! Prabir swings in an inch-perfect cross that Chhetri plants firmly past Dhami to give Bengaluru the lead. 0-1. #WeAreBFC #JFCBFC https://t.co/3P1modGazE

Udanta Singh - 6.5/10

Udanta Singh saw plenty of the ball throughout the match and wreaked havoc on the flanks while helping out defensively after Mondal's dismissal. However, his passing in the final third could've been much better.

Substitutes

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 5.5/10

Jovanovic looked a little nervy while defending and let his marker escape him on a couple of occasions. His passing, however, was a major positive for Bengaluru FC.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

Krishna marked his debut for the Blues with a well-taken goal, which he scored after dribbling around Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper. He also displayed his skills on the ball, with an overhead flick late on standing out.

Namgyal Bhutia - 6.5/10

Bhutia offered defensive solidity on the left after Mondal's sending-off while also playing some fantastic passes into Bengaluru FC's midfield.

Faisal Ali - 6/10

Ali was wasteful with the ball in wide areas but worked hard defensively.

