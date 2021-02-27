Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings as Jamshedpur end season in sixth place

Match 106 of season 7 of the ISL between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC ended 3-2 in favour of the former. Jamshedpur FC ended the season in the sixth position, while Bengaluru FC recorded a seventh-place finish - their lowest in ISL history.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh seemed to be having a good game till the start of the second half, and then was beaten by two excellent finishes.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6.5/10

Dinliana has been one of the most consistent performers for Jamshedpur FC this season, and he worked hard in both defense and attack against BFC.

Stephen Eze - 7/10

Eze showed excellent positional awareness and rarely allowed anyone to go past him. He held Sunil Chhetri at an arm's length (barring the goal in the second half), and impressively, did not have to resort to last-minute tackles to do his job.

Peter Hartley - 5.5/10

It was one of Hartley's less influential games for Jamshedpur FC, as Bengaluru FC turned on the heat in the second half.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Ricky's pace held him in good stead as he managed to track back in time whenever he lost the ball high up the pitch.

Seiminlen Doungel - 7/10

Where has today's version of Len Doungel been the entire season? That's exactly what coach Owen Coyle would be asking. He scored his goal in excellent fashion, and terrorized the BFC defense for the duration of his time on the pitch.

Aitor Monroy - 6/10

Monroy was lucky to get away with a lot of needless fouls in the first half, but the way he distributed the ball once again demonstrated why he has been such a pivotal player for Jamshedpur FC this season.

Alexandre Lima - 5.5/10

Lima was sloppy in possession on a lot of occasions today, and did not have the kind of impact that he has had this season.

Isaac Vanlalsawma - 6/10

Isaac did everything right today but lacked end product. He had plenty of chances to deliver the ball into good areas, but failed to spot his forwards' runs on time.

Farukh Choudhary - 6.5/10

Choudhary spotted Len's run in time for his team's second goal of the match, and overall, had a great game playing on the left wing.

David Grande - 710

Grande scored the third goal for Jamshedpur FC on the night. His hard work and desire has stood his team in good stead this season.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Lalthuammawia Ralte - 5.5/10

On a rare start, Ralte did not have the kind of night he would have hoped for. He received little to no support from his defense, but should also have got his angles better, especially for the second goal scored by Doungel.

Pratik Chaudhari - 6/10

Chaudhari tried to play on the front foot and be the first to intercept any second balls, but was not on his game on the day. He was lucky his mistakes weren't capitalized on.

Wungngayam Muirang - 6/10

Muirang looked nervous during his first few involvements in the match, but grew in confidence as the game carried on. He is definitely one to look out for in the future.

Ajith Kumar - 6/10

Kumar ended the season with a solid performance, one that coach Naushad Moosa would definitely have taken notice of as the team prepares for next season.

Parag Srivas - 6.5/10

Parag was pencilled in for special praise from captain Sunil Chhetri in the post-match interview, and that's the biggest compliment a player like him can hope to receive. He did his job against the pace of the Jamshedpur attack well.

Harmanjot Khabra - 6/10

Khabra was beaten for pace quite often in the match by the Jamshedpur FC attackers, and had to resort to fouls which disrupted his own team's momentum.

Suresh Wangjam - 7/10

Wangjam was involved in almost every move situation for Bengaluru FC. It was a breakthrough season for him, and his importance to the team will only continue to grow as the league gets bigger and bigger.

Dimas Delgado - 5/10

Dimas has been an excellent servant of the club over the years, but he may just have run his race at BFC. He did not have the kind of impact he would have liked to during the game.

Udanta Singh - 6.5/10

Udanta had one of his better performances this season for BFC. The only disappointment for fans would be that it came at the very end of the season. He must carry his quick decision-making forward in order to turn his form around for whenever competitive football comes around again.

Xisco Hernandez - 7/10

Xisco looked shrarp, but eventually had to be substituted by coach Moosa in what was a tactical change. It paid off, as Bengaluru proceeded to dominate the second half after the change.

Sunil Chhetri - 8/10

Captain fantastic Chhetri scored the second goal for Bengaluru FC in the second half, and was once again the best player on the pitch. His legend at the club only continues to grow, despite his team underperforming this season.

Substitutes

Fran Glez - 6.5/10

Fran had an impact soon after coming on in the second half, scoring the first goal for Bengaluru FC. Overall, he was composed in possession and accelerated play whenever he got the ball.