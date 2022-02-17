Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings as Red Miners secure last-gasp win

Greg Stewart scored a penalty deep into injury time as Jamshedpur FC picked up a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mumbai City FC in the ISL earlier tonight (February 17).

Stewart had given the Red Miners the lead less than 10 minutes in from Ritwik Das' flick-on. Das then tapped in his side's second goal from Daniel Chukwu's cross.

Mumbai City FC put up a much better performance in the second half and halved the deficit through Rahul Bheke in the 57th minute. Igor Angulo then missed a penalty in the 70th minute before Diego Mauricio, who replaced him, won and scored a spot-kick of his own in the 86th minute.

However, a handball in the box by Vignesh Dakshinamurthy in added time gifted Jamshedpur FC with a chance to go ahead once again. Stewart sent Mohammad Nawaz the wrong way to settle an entertaining clash.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6.5/10

Rehenesh was excellent with his handling and did well to save Angulo's penalty as well as the rebound effort. He also got a touch on Mauricio's spot-kick but couldn't keep it out.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma was fairly solid in defense, recording three key passes. He didn't offer much going forward though.

Peter Hartley - 5.5/10

While his foul on Mourtada Fall for the Islanders' first penalty was very soft, Hartley's infringement on Mauricio for the second was unnecessary. He gave Mumbai City FC a way back into the game twice after a solid first-half showing but luckily his team found a way to win.

Eli Sabia - 6/10

Barring a brief shaky period after both the goals Jamshedpur FC conceded, Sabia held the defense together brilliantly. He could've done better with his passing though.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6/10

Like Lallawmawma, Renthlei also didn't offer enough going forward. He put in an assured showing in the first half, though, and even managed to complete 86.4% of his attempted passes.

Pronay Halder - 6/10

Halder dug in to make a team-high three tackles against Mumbai City FC. Alongside Jitendra Singh, he kept the Islanders at bay for most of the game before being subbed off.

Jitendra Singh - 6.5/10

It was a tidy performance from Jitendra Singh, who initiated the move that led to Jamshedpur FC's opener. He also made two tackles and added solidity to the midfield.

Ritwik Das - 7.5/10

Das put in arguably his best performance of the season. It was his delightful flick-on that led to Jamshedpur FC's first goal. He added to that assist by ghosting behind Bheke to tap the ball in from Chukwu's pass. Das added two tackles to that as well in a fantastic display.

Greg Stewart - 8.5/10

Stewart was once again his side's talisman. His first goal was a neat finish after some fantastic build-up, while he showed nerves of steel to score the match-winning penalty in second-half injury time. The Scot also recorded two key passes, won four fouls and made a tackle in an incredible performance.

Boris Singh Thangjam - 7/10

Thangjam put in a hardworking performance down the right flank and was involved in both of his side's goals. He hit the crossbar very early on and his chipped pass to Chukwu in the build-up to Jamshedpur FC's second goal was a thing of beauty. The winger struggled to keep up his energy levels in the second half though.

Daniel Chukwu - 7/10

Chukwu was a bundle of energy throughout his time on the pitch and caused Mumbai City FC problems with his pressing. He also did extremely well to sneak in behind the Islanders' backline and find Das on the stretch to get the assist for his side's second goal.

Substitutes

Seiminlen Doungel - 6/10

Doungel replaced Das in the 67th minute. He did a good job defensively but couldn't do much going forward.

Jordan Murray - 6.5/10

Murray came on for Chukwu in the 67th minute. He laid out some fantastic passes and used all his experience to help his side see the game out late on.

Mobashir Rahman - 6/10

Rahman replaced Halder in the 68th minute. He did well on the ball and helped shore up the midfield.

Ishan Pandita - 6/10

Pandita came on for Thangjam in the 74th minute. He didn't see much of the ball and hardly got any real chances to get a shot away.

Alex Lima - N/A

Lima replaced Stewart deep into injury-time and hardly even saw the ball.

