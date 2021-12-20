Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in Match No. 36 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Margao on Monday, December 20.

Jamshedpur FC is off to a promising start in the ISL 2021-22 season. They have won three games, drawn two, and lost one this season. Owen Coyle's side are currently ranked third in the points table.

The Red Miners are coming off a dominating 4-0 win over Odisha FC. Greg Stewart scored a hat-trick to lead the way. The club are in a good run of form and will be hoping for more of the same in the upcoming games.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have had a dismal start to the season. They are second from the bottom of the league table with only five points from seven games.

Since winning their first match, the Blues have gone winless in their next six outings, losing four times and drawing twice.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC have squared off against Bengaluru FC eight times, with the former winning on four occasions, while the latter have come out on top just twice.

The remainder of the fixtures have ended up as draws. The two sides last met in February 2021 when Jamshedpur beat Bengaluru 3-2.

Matches Played: 8

Jamshedpur FC wins: 4

Bengaluru FC wins: 2

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T.P. (8 clean sheets in 19 matches).

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ( 4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 54, Pawan Kumar (Jamshedpur FC) - 5, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3

Most passes: Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782, Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 785, Alexandre Lima (Jamshedpur FC) - 646

Most interceptions: Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC) - 60, Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31

Most tackles: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) -111, Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68

