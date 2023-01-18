Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Bengaluru FC will travel to the JRD Tata Sports Complex to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 fixture on Wednesday, January 18.

Both teams have been lingering in the bottom half of the league standings with disastrous starts to the season. But the Blues have shown some signs of turning their season around with some consistent results in recent matches.

Simon Grayson's team have two victories on the trot, with their most recent one coming against Odisha FC.

Most importantly, their talismanic forward Roy Krishna is back amongst goals and could prove to be a menace for rival defenders.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners finally put a stop to their 10-game winless streak with a resilient performance against East Bengal.

Despite falling behind in the first half through a Cleiton Silva strike, Aidy Boothroyd's side showed vigor and resilience to win by a 2-1 margin. While Harry Sawyer leveled the scores with a cagey goal, it was in-form Ritwik Kumar Das who headed home the winner in the 85th minute.

For the Men of Steel, their game against Bengaluru FC will be about building on their previous victory and finding some rhythm going into the business end of the season.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 76.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The 76th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on January 18.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Red Miners and the Blues can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on January 18.

