Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: JFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 27, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on East Bengal FC in the final game of Matchweek 8 of the Hero Indian Super League 22-23 on Sunday (November 27) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

It has been a torrid start to the season for last season's ISL Shield Winners who are tenth in the points table. Following their 3-1 defeat at Chennaiyin FC in their last outing, Jamshedpur have only one win from six games.

East Bengal, meanwhile, have fared slightly better, winning two of their seven games to occupy ninth place in the standings. Like their opponents, they're also coming off a loss, losing 4-2 at home to Odisha FC in their last outing.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh(GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhuri, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O'Doherty, Alexandre Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Suhair VP

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: November 27, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both teams struggling to find the back of the net, both managers could set their team up to attack. East Bengal have looked better in front of goal and could have the edge over Jamshedpur.

Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva, Alexandre Lima, Jordan O'Doherty and Jerry Lalrinzuala are five players I'm retaining. Ishan Pandita and Naorem Mahesh Singh scored in their last game and could be good differentials.

Haokip is playing out of position up front alongside Cleiton Silva and is another intriguing option. The returning Alexandre Lima, Cleiton Silva and Daniel Chima Chukwu are solid captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Lalchungnunga, Jordan O'Doherty, Alexandre Lima, Germanpreet Singh, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva

Captain: Alexandre Lima. Vice-Captain: Ishan Pandita

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Alexandre Lima, Jordan O'Doherty, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu

Poll : 0 votes