Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: JFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 27, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on East Bengal FC in the final game of Matchweek 8 of the Hero Indian Super League 22-23 on Sunday (November 27) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
It has been a torrid start to the season for last season's ISL Shield Winners who are tenth in the points table. Following their 3-1 defeat at Chennaiyin FC in their last outing, Jamshedpur have only one win from six games.
East Bengal, meanwhile, have fared slightly better, winning two of their seven games to occupy ninth place in the standings. Like their opponents, they're also coming off a loss, losing 4-2 at home to Odisha FC in their last outing.
Squads to choose from
Jamshedpur FC
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav
Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem
Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh
Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.
East Bengal
Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar
Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan
Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.
Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra
Predicted Playing XIs
Jamshedpur FC
TP Rehenesh(GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhuri, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita
East Bengal
Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O'Doherty, Alexandre Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Suhair VP
Match Details
Match: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23.
Date: November 27, 2022; 7:30 pm IST
Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
With both teams struggling to find the back of the net, both managers could set their team up to attack. East Bengal have looked better in front of goal and could have the edge over Jamshedpur.
Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva, Alexandre Lima, Jordan O'Doherty and Jerry Lalrinzuala are five players I'm retaining. Ishan Pandita and Naorem Mahesh Singh scored in their last game and could be good differentials.
Haokip is playing out of position up front alongside Cleiton Silva and is another intriguing option. The returning Alexandre Lima, Cleiton Silva and Daniel Chima Chukwu are solid captaincy options.
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Lalchungnunga, Jordan O'Doherty, Alexandre Lima, Germanpreet Singh, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva
Captain: Alexandre Lima. Vice-Captain: Ishan Pandita
Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Alexandre Lima, Jordan O'Doherty, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip
Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu