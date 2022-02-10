Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC will square off against classy Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday (IST 7.30 p.m. onwards).

Owen Coyle's men have dropped to fifth place in the points table, but with only one point separating them from second-placed Kerala Blasters, the Men of Steel are looking to grab all three points to move behind table leaders Hyderabad FC.

Jamshedpur FC have returned a mixed bag of results in their last five outings, winning three games and losing two, and have 22 points from 13 matches. Jamshedpur FC lost to Bengaluru FC 3-1 in their last match, while Kerala Blasters outclassed NorthEast United FC 2-1.

Kerala Blasters, coached by Ivan Vukomanovic, have a robust attack that poses a threat to all defensive lines. They also defend solidly, and have shown stability and consistency by returning three clean sheets in their last four games.

The match is crucial for both teams because a victory will improve their chances of making it to the Playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

Six of their nine meetings have ended in draws. Jamshedpur FC have two wins and Kerala Blasters' one.

Kerala Blasters wins: 1

Jamshedpur wins : 2

Draws: 6

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News

Kerala Blasters: Ayush Adhikari will miss the match due to a red card suspension.

Jamshedpur: Komal Thatal is expected to return from injury, while Peter Hartley is available following a suspension.

Kerala Blasters will take on Jamshedpur FC (PC: KBFC Twitter)

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawawma, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC Chances created -

Crosses -

Successful tackles - out

Clearances -



Laldinliana put up some impactful numbers on the sheet on his th appearance in the 🤩



#JamKeKhelo #BFCJFC Chances created -Crosses -Successful tackles -outClearances -Laldinliana put up some impactful numbers on thesheet on histh appearance in the #HeroISL 💫 Chances created - 1️⃣ 🎯 Crosses - 2️⃣💪 Successful tackles - 4️⃣ out 5️⃣🚫 Clearances - 2️⃣ Laldinliana put up some impactful numbers on the 📊 sheet on his 5️⃣0️⃣th appearance in the #HeroISL! ⚡🤩 #JamKeKhelo #BFCJFC https://t.co/ZU38uTk1fZ

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Alvaro Vazquez.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

It's a clash between two heavyweights. The Men of Steel are in great shape and possess sufficient firepower to defeat Kerala Blasters. However, Kerala Blasters hold a slight advantage in terms of current form. Alvaro Vazquez, their spearhead, has been on fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-2 Jamshedpur FC

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight's match? Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters FC 2 votes so far