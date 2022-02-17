Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with reigning champions Mumbai City FC for the second time in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. The two sides will meet in Match 67 of the league at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Following a convincing 4-1 win over Odisha FC, defending champions Mumbai City have resurrected their playoff hopes. They have far too much quality and promise to be exposed just yet.

The Islanders are second in the ISL points table, having accumulated 26 points from 14 games with seven wins, four draws, and four losses. A win against the Red Miners will undoubtedly give them a fillip heading into the business end of the tournament.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have been brilliant under Owen Coyle. The Red Miners have won four of their last five matches, losing just once. They registered a thumping 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in their previous encounter and are now fourth in the league table with 25 points from 14 games.

Coyle and co. have had a great season this year with a dominant attack that poses a threat to all defensive lines. They also have a solid defense and have demonstrated stability and consistency throughout the season.

The two teams are currently level on points but Owen Coyle's side have a game in hand. The match is crucial for both ISL teams because a victory will improve their chances of making it to the Playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC have previously met nine times, with the former winning four of those encounters. The Islanders won on three occasions, while the other two ended in ties.

Despite the Men of Steel putting up a good fight in the second half, Des Buckingham's side won the previous meeting between the two teams 4-2.

Matches played: 9.

Jamshedpur FC wins: 4.

Mumbai City FC wins: 3.

Draws: 2.

Top scorers in the current season

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (seven goals from 14 matches).

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (10 goals in 14 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

JFC - TP Rehenesh (four cleansheets in 13 matches).

MCFC - Mohammad Nawaz (two clean sheets in 13 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: T P Rehenesh (JFC) - 21, Mohammad Nawaz (MCFC) - 26.

Most Passes: Greg Stewart (JFC) - 542, Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) - 1050.

Most Interceptions: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) - 33, Alex Lima (JFC) - 22.

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) - 98, Alex Lima (JFC) - 68.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight's match? Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC 3 votes so far