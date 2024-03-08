Seeking to replace Odisha FC at the summit, Mumbai City FC are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on Friday, March 8.

While the reigning champions aim to retain the ISL Shield, Jamshedpur FC, currently positioned seventh, find themselves in a battle for the sixth and final playoff spot.

NorthEast United FC’s loss to Punjab FC on Thursday positions Jamshedpur FC as among the favorites to take the spot, with only one point separating them from sixth-placed Bengaluru FC. However, Jamshedpur are also level on points with both NorthEast (eighth) and Punjab (ninth) and have just two points more than East Bengal (10th) and Chennaiyin FC (11th).

Following an unbeaten streak of five games, including three victories, the Red Miners suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan SG last time out. Khalid Jamil will hope that his side can quickly bounce back, as he indicated in the pre-match press conference.

"Certainly, we’re currently focusing on learning from our recent match against Mohun Bagan SG rather than dwelling on past away games. It didn’t meet our expectations, so we’re determined to bounce back, especially since we’re playing on our home turf," Jamil said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC seem to be hitting form at the right moment. With four victories in their last five games, even a draw against JFC will be sufficient to reclaim the top spot from Odisha FC.

Petr Kratky’s men are coming off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Punjab FC, where they came back from behind in the second half to score twice and secure an important win.

However, their 3-2 defeat to Jamshedpur at the Mumbai Football Arena last month will still be fresh in their minds, and they will be eager to get one back on their opponents this time around.

"Jamshedpur are a good team. They are proving through the season, they are at the level they are, because of the quality they have. We lost the game, so we want to come back here and fight for the win. We have to go game by game. Now is Jamshedpur and we have to make sure we are ready and then the next game," Kratky said.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, March 8 from 7.30pm.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinpuia, Provat Lakra, Ricky Lallawmawma, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Mohammad Sanan, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoell Van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Apuia, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ayush Chhikara.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

A predictable pattern is anticipated in this game, with Mumbai City expected to dominate possession, while Jamshedpur will look to stay compact, restrict space in midfield, and play on the counter-attack, a strategy that proved successful last time out.

Despite this, Mumbai City’s forwards have displayed tremendous form, and their defense has kept three clean sheets in the last five games. Consequently, they are favorites to win this match and are likely to overpower Odisha FC at the summit.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC