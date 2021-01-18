Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Jamshedpur FC endured another defeat as they went down by a 1-2 margin against NorthEast United FC in the 61st match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC did try to launch a late comeback through Peter Hartley’s goal in the 89th minute but it was too little too late after the Highlanders went two-nil ahead.

Even though the former coach Gerard Nus was sacked very recently, NorthEast United FC started on a pretty decent note against Jamshedpur FC. Portuguese winger Luis Machado, in particular, looked lively from the beginning.

The game quickly became end-to-end as Machado came up with an overhit cross while Nerijus Valskis’s shot at the other end was saved by Subhasish Roy Chowdhury.

Jamshedpur FC were put into trouble yet again in the 20th minute when TP Rehenesh was called into action twice. The goalkeeper made a save out of Idrissa Sylla’s shot from a corner-kick but he spilled the ball with Dylan Fox positioned nearby. Fox came up with his own strike bur Rehenesh pulled both himself and Jamshedpur FC out of a lot of problem.

The skillful Machado continued to ask a lot of questions to Jamshedpur FC right-back Narender Gahlot with his pace and trickery. Machado was also close to scoring an amazing goal with an overhead kick but Rehenesh pulled off another save.

In the 36th minute, NorthEast United FC took the lead following a maiden ISL goal from Ashutosh Mehta. Federico Gallego’s delivery from a corner-kick was perfect as Ashutosh headed it inside the near post.

The Highlanders’ right-back Ashutosh could have had a brace if he directed another header on target from a free-kick.

Early on in the second half, substitute Deshorn Brown was almost released through on a goal by a fantastic lobbed pass but Rehenesh came charging to catch the ball.

Jamshedpur FC came back into the match a little. But Brown was going through a very lively period. The Jamaican eventually scored his first goal of the ISL after Federico Gallego came up with a fantastic through ball.

Advertisement

A few minutes later, Subasish Roy Chowdhury almost gave a gift to Nerijus Valskis and Jamshedpur FC with a poor goal kick. However, the experienced custodian redeemed himself by making a good save from Valskis’ eventual shot.

At the other end, the Red Miners’ custodian TP Rehenesh was also close to making a blunder as he fumbled Ashutosh Mehta’s long throw-in. Deshorn Brown only struck the side netting but the assistant referee curiously went onto rule the move off-side even as the initial delivery came from a throw-in.

Jamshedpur FC gave everything for a late comeback but a goal seemed to desert them. Ricky Lallawmawma’s long throw-in provided an opportunity to Stephen Eze but his header went wide of the target.

After a series of saves and blocked shots, Jamshedpur FC got a lifeline as Peter Hartley headed into the back of the net from an Aitor Monroy corner kick. It did seem like Hartley headed the ball into his arm before the ball went past Subhasish Roy but the referee couldn’t quite spot it.

Despite the Red Miners’ positive momentum, NorthEast United FC stood tall to take all the three points.

ISL 2020-21, JFC vs NEUFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Advertisement

Federico Gallego proved to a menace for Jamshedpur FC throughout the match. Courtesy: ISL

Uruguayan No.10 Federico Gallego bagged the ‘Hero of the Match’ award for his creative display against Jamshedpur FC. Gallego had looked pristine even before this match but rarely got a full match to showcase his skills due to an injury sustained earlier in the season.

The 30-year-old delivered a lot of quality balls from set-pieces with Ashutosh Mehta converting one of those to score NorthEast United FC’s first goal. Gallego was also involved with another assist as he pounced on Isaac Vanmalsawma before delivering a lovely through ball to Deshorn Brown.