Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC will take on winless SC East Bengal in the ISL 2021-22 in Bambolim on Tuesday.

The Men of Steel are fourth in the league standings with 16 points from four wins, as many draws and two defeats in 10 outings.

Jamshedpur FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-2 in their previous match, while East Bengal drew 0-0 with Mumbai City FC.

East Bengal are reviving their season under interim coach Renedy Singh, but with six points from 10 games are at the bottom of the table.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head

The teams have locked horns thrice, with East Bengal winning once and the other two matches ending in draws. Their last meeting, in November 2021, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Komal Thatal will continue to stay on the sidelines as he is yet to recover from injury.

SC East Bengal

East Bengal are expected to field an all-Indian lineup due to injuries to several key players, including Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Daniel Chukwu and Joyner Lourenco. Darren Sidoel is still recovering from injury, while Antonio Perosevic is serving a suspension.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawawma, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK/C), Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, Amarjit Kiyam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Mohammad Rafique.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Prediction

The Men of Steel are in good form and have the firepower to beat SC East Bengal. The Red and Gold Brigade are strong in defense, but are yet to record a win this season.

Prediction: Jamshedpur 2-1 East Bengal

Edited by Sanjay Rajan