Kerala Blasters 2-2 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings as the Highlanders secure a late point | ISL 2020-21

Kerala Blasters drew with NorthEast United FC in their second match of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Kerala Blasters had lost their first game against ATK Mohun Bagan, while The Highlanders won their first game against the Islanders Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters came into the game hoping to be able to score apart from just creating chances an issue that bugged them in the first game. NorthEast United was hoping to keep a clean sheet like the previous game.

The game started on a positive note for Kerala Blasters as they broke the deadlock in the fifth minute through a Sergio Cidoncha header from a Seityasen Singh free-kick. The Blasters kept attacking after going ahead in the fifth minute. Gary Hooper skied a ball from 5 yards out with just the keeper to beat. Hooper did make up for his blooper when he converted a penalty in the 45th minute to double Kerala Blasters' lead.

NorthEast United came back strongly in the second half and managed to get a goal in the 50th minute through a Kwesi Appiah tap-in from a Gallego corner. NorthEast United FC were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute, but Kwesi Appiah missed from 12 yards out. Idrissa Sylla scored in injury time to level scores, as the match ended 2-2.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes - 6: Albino wasn't called into action much in the first half. He did concede two goals in the second half, but there wasn't much he could do to stop them.

Nishu Kumar - 6.5: Nishu looked lively throughout the match and did provide some good passes for Kerala Blasters. He does need to work a bit more defensively.

Bakary Kone - 6: Kone didn't have much to do today, but Rakesh Pradhan and Britto did trouble him. He also made a few mistakes which allowed NorthEast United to find space.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 7: Was the best defender for Kerala Blasters. He was able to stop Appiah and made sure that NorthEast United forwards didn't have too much space inside the box.

Jessel Carneiro - 6: Jessel had a few issues defensively but was good going forward for Kerala Blasters.

Rohit Kumar - 5: Rohit couldn't make a mark for Kerala Blasters in the game as he was found wanting in a lot of situations. He also committed some unwanted fouls in the midfield.

Vincent Gomes - 7.5: Vincent did his work quietly and was one of the better players in the Kerala Blasters team. His performance in midfield helped Kerala Blasters control the game.

Sergio Cidoncha scored the opening goal of the game.

Sergio Cidoncha - 7.5: Scored a brilliant goal in the fifth minute. Was also instrumental in retaining possession and dictating play for Kerala Blasters.

Seityasen Singh - 6.5: It was from his free-kick that Kerala Blasters opened the scoring. His runs down the right caused a few problems for the NorthEast defense.

Lalthathanga Khawrlhring (Putea) - 6: Earned a penalty for Kerala Blasters. He also made some good tackles in the midfield to break up the Highlanders' rhythm.

Gary Hooper - 7: Missed an easy chance as he skied a ball from handshaking distance. Did score a penalty to give Kerala Blasters the lead. Still far from what is expected of him.

Jordan Murray - 5.5: Didn't have much of an impact as he came on late for Hooper.

Facundo Pereyra - 5.5: Was introduced late in the game. Failed to do anything meaningful.

Jeakson Singh - 6: Jeakson replaced Rohit in the second half and tried his best to help Vincent in the Kerala Blasters midfield.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni - 5.5: Came on for Putea in the second half and made some good runs but failed to conjure anything meaningful for his side.

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Choudhury - 6: Like his counterpart Albino, Subhasish didn't have much to do during the game. He nearly saved Gary Hooper's penalty, getting a touch on the ball, but it wasn't enough.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6: Ashutosh was poor in the first half, and helped Kerala score in the fifth minute as he failed to check Sergio's run. Tried to make amends in the second half.

Benjamin Lambot - 6.5: Benjamin skied a brilliant chance at the end of the first half. Defensively he was good and didn't allow the likes of Hooper and Murray too much space to operate.

Dylan Fox - 7: Dylan was NorthEast United's best player defensively. He made some vital interceptions and blocks during the game.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6.5: Gurjinder was poor in the initial few minutes of the game, but grew in stature as the game progressed.

Rakesh Pradhan - 5.5: Rakesh played in an unusual position compared to his usual place and tried his best to adapt. He did provide two good passes to the forwards which weren't utilized. He was guilty of giving away the penalty.

Britto PM - 6.5: Came on for Rakesh Pradhan and seemed to do the trick for NorthEast United FC in the second half. Britto had a good shot on target and did create a few openings for his teammates.

Federico Gallego- 6.5: Gallego had a poor start to the game, and was playing in a wide role at times. It was only after the 30th minute that he started having an impact on the game. He was good in the second half, and it was from his corner that the Highlanders reduced the margin.

Khassa Camara - 6.5: Camara didn't have much impact on the game compared to the last match against Mumbai City FC. He did put in some good tackles and helped NorthEast United defend well against Kerala's attacks.

Lalengmawia (Apuia) - 6.5: Apuia faced his former teammate Putea in midfield, and the duel was a delight to watch. The young Mizo midfielder did get the better of his ex-teammate more often than not.

Ninthoinganba Meetei - 6: The young midfielder had another below-par performance as his runs down the flanks were ineffective, and his crosses were not up to the mark.

Kwesi Appiah - 7: Scored a tap-in from a corner, but missed a penalty which eventually proved to be the reason NorhtEast United missed out on a victory. Overall, not a good performance from him.

Lalrempuia Fanai - 5: Came on late into the game to provide a bit of stability in midfield. Fanai wasn't effective during the game.

Luis Machado - 5.5: Luis replaced Gallego in the second half. Provided a few good balls to Sylla but overall had a subdued performance.

Sylla celebrates with Dylan Fox after scoring the equalizer in the 90th minute.

Idrissa Sylla - 8: Sylla's introduction completely changed the game for the Highlanders as he scored in the 90th minute to level the scores and secure a point for NorthEast United FC. His performance this season will be crucial for NorthEast United FC.